Facebook Live Now Offers Built-In Screen Sharing Feature

Facebook Live, the feature that allows Facebook users to broadcast live video to followers and friends, was today updated with support for screen sharing.
As noticed by The Next Web, there's now a button for sharing your computer screen when broadcasting on Facebook Live.
Using the screen sharing feature requires a Facebook Screen Sharing browser extension to be installed in the Chrome browser.
Facebook's built-in screen sharing feature lets users decide what to share based on application, with an option available to stream specific browser tabs.
Screen sharing was previously available in Facebook Live, but it required third-party Open Broadcaster Software to use, and it was more complicated to get running than Facebook's new solution.
