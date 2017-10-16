Apple Begins Selling Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Speaker Online and In Stores

Apple recently added a new Bluetooth speaker to its retail and online stores, called the "SoundLink Micro" and created by Bose. Spotted by Japanese blog Mac Otakara [Google Translate], the $109.95 speaker seems to have appeared on Apple's website around October 11, and has subsequently launched in some retail stores as well.
The SoundLink Micro is designed for durability and comes with an IPX7 waterproof rating, equivalent to the Apple Watch's rating and ability to withstand submersion up to 1 meter for up to 30 minutes. The speaker's durability can resist dents, cracks, and scratches, and the package also includes a tear-resistant strap to attach to a backpack or cooler.
In terms of music playback, the speaker can last up to six hours, and if you have two of them they can be paired together for stereo or "Party Mode" playback. When synced to an iPhone, the SoundLink Micro supports access to Siri and lets you take calls right from the speaker. Bose's speaker measures at 3.87 inches tall by 3.87 inches wide, and includes a Micro USB charging cable.
Two-day shipping is available as of writing for the SoundLink Micro, and it appears that the device has already arrived at most Apple retail stores. For the locations that don't have stock today, many list availability dates later this week, around October 18. Visit Apple.com to check out more information on the speaker, which also comes in Orange, Black, and Blue color options.
