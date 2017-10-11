Jony Ive: Debut of iPhone X Technology on 10th Anniversary of iPhone is a Coincidence

Wednesday October 11, 2017 2:46 AM PDT by Tim Hardwick
Finishing the iPhone X in time for the tenth anniversary of the iPhone in 2017 was a "wonderful coincidence", according to Jony Ive.

The Apple design chief made the comments at last month's iPhone X event during a brief chat with Japanese design magazine Casa Brutus, which published the interview on Tuesday.


Ive told the magazine that the iPhone X project had an incubation period of more than two years, and with features like Face ID and the TrueDepth camera, is one of the most difficult projects Apple has undertaken.

But the company isn't resting on its laurels – Ive revealed that Apple is already working on next-generation designs that improve upon the iPhone X's integrated assembly, with its contiguous chassis and display.

Ive went on to say the replacement of Touch ID fingerprint recognition, which has featured in all iPhone models since iPhone 5s, equates to a heightened user experience, with Face ID being the culmination of years of work towards a non-contact user interface.

Ive concluded by saying he doesn't think of the iPhone X as the ultimate expression of "iPhone", rather it represents a new chapter in the platform's history.

Pre-orders for iPhone X begin on Friday, October 27, with the official launch the following Friday, November 3.

(Via AppleInsider. Source: Mac Otakara.)

Related Roundup: iPhone X
Tag: Jony Ive
17 comments


Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
MartinAppleGuy
21 minutes ago at 02:52 am
Imagine in ten years when we look back on this like we look back on the iPhone 2G now...
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
Ntombi
18 minutes ago at 02:55 am

What a load of BS. Of course it was named that to coincide with the anniversary!

I think he’s saying that the phone itself wasn’t intended as an anniversary phone, but the name is (ended up being).
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
newyorksole
18 minutes ago at 02:55 am
Is he serious? So if the iPhone X was ready last year it would’ve been out then? On the 9 year anniversary? Yeah right.

Apple has a plan. Who is he trying to fool lmao.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
mporcheron
22 minutes ago at 02:51 am
Sure, and it’s called iPhone X because old apps hardcoded tests for iPhone 95 and 98.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
tomaustin44
25 minutes ago at 02:48 am
What a load of BS. Of course it was named that to coincide with the anniversary!
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
hirshnoc
23 minutes ago at 02:50 am

('//www.macrumors.com/2017/10/11/jony-ive-iphone-x-10th-anniversary-coincidence/')


Finishing the iPhone X in time for the tenth anniversary of the iPhone in 2017 was a "wonderful coincidence", according to Jony Ive.

The Apple design chief made the comments at last month's iPhone X event during a brief chat with Japanese design magazine Casa Brutus ('https://casabrutus.com/design/56772'), which published the interview on Tuesday.



Ive told the magazine that the iPhone X project had an incubation period of more than two years, and with features like Face ID and the TrueDepth camera, is one of the most difficult projects Apple has undertaken.

But the company isn't resting on its laurels - Ive revealed that Apple is already working on next-generation designs that improve upon the iPhone X's integrated assembly, with its contiguous chassis and display.

Ive went on to say the replacement of Touch ID fingerprint recognition, which has featured in all iPhone models since iPhone 5s, equates to a heightened user experience, with Face ID being the culmination of years of work towards a non-contact user interface.

Ive concluded by saying he doesn't think of the iPhone X as the ultimate expression of "iPhone", rather it represents a new chapter in the platform's history.

Pre-orders for iPhone X begin on Friday, October 27, with the official launch the following Friday, October 3.

(Via AppleInsider ('http://appleinsider.com/articles/17/10/11/iphone-x-took-over-two-years-to-design-marks-new-chapter-in-iphone-development-says-jony-ive'). Source: Mac Otakara ('http://www.macotakara.jp/blog/news/entry-33552.html').)

Article Link: Jony Ive: Launch of iPhone X on 10th Anniversary of iPhone is a Coincidence ('//www.macrumors.com/2017/10/11/jony-ive-iphone-x-10th-anniversary-coincidence/')

[doublepost=1507715487][/doublepost]Don't you mean NOVEMBER 3?
Rating: 1 Votes
[ Read All Comments ]