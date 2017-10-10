Snapchat Gains Context Cards for Adding More Info to Snaps

Snapchat today introduced a new feature called Context Cards, designed to add more information and functionality to your Snaps. Context Cards offer quick access to options like location information, directions, reviews, and ride sharing services.Context Cards can be accessed by swiping up on any Snap that has a "More" option, with the info attached to Snaps tagged with venue-specific Geofilters or submitted to Our Story.Snaps will display reviews, directions, phone numbers, and more from partners that include Tripadvisor, Foursquare, Michelin, and goop, while integrations with Uber and Lyft allow you to summon a ride and OpenTable, Resy, or Bookatable let you make restaurant reservations.Snapchat says many locations will have Stories integrated into their Context Cards to make it easier to find Snaps from places nearby, with the Snaps made up of stories submitted by the Snapchat community.At launch, Context Cards will be available in the US, Canada, Australia, UK, and New Zealand, and Snapchat plans to expand its content partners going forward.