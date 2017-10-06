New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Resubscribe Now Close

Jony Ive Talks Design, Steve Jobs, Future Tech and More on Stage at TechFest 2017

Friday October 6, 2017 11:13 am PDT by Juli Clover
Apple design chief Jony Ive spoke this afternoon at TechFest 2017, an event held in New York City. Ive sat down for an interview with The New Yorker editor David Remnick to answer some questions about his design philosophies, his time at Apple, and what it was like working with Steve Jobs, who served as a "wonderful teacher" for Ive.

Ive's TechFest talk wasn't streamed live, but Business Insider was on hand at the interview and shared a live blog with some of Ive's responses and discussion points, and The New Yorker also shared several quotes on its Twitter account.

Image via The New Yorker

Perhaps the most interesting part of the conversation centered on upcoming technology Apple is exploring. Ive said that there are "certain ideas" Apple has in mind, and that the company is "waiting for the technology to catch up with the idea." In response to a question about whether he was still hungry for new designs and new products, Ive answered "Absolutely."

He went on to say that there are "many opportunities" around displays, and as silicon becomes smaller and more efficient, "the opportunities are extraordinary." Ive also says he's excited about AI and the kind of "good tools" it can lead to.
"The phone we just announced a few weeks ago. That technology is something we'd been working on for five years. We had prototypes. This is an interesting one, theres's a tendency, and I understand it, with the benefit of hindsight, it all seems inevitable."

"For 99 percent of the time, it didn't work for us. For 99% of the development cycle all we had were things that failed."
Developing new products, says Ive, requires a mix of curiosity and focus, to ask the right questions while staying focused on getting a product into development. "There are 55 reasons it hasn't been done before," he said. "So you have to be so focused, determined." Ive says maintaining that level of focus is "exhausting."

Ive touched on his relationship with Steve and the ideals that Jobs instilled in the company. Money was never the focus for Steve Jobs, even when he returned to the company and started making major cuts to the product lineup at the time. "The focus was 'the products aren't every good, are they. Let's focus on making some good products,'" said Ive.

Sometimes design inspiration at Apple comes from poorly designed products, and that was the case with the iPhone. According to Ive, a loathing for the current phones at the time motivated Apple to come up with something new. "You think there has to be a better way of doing it," said Ive.

Apple executives have said several times that Apple's products are designed for people and not for profit, a sentiment that Ive echoed in his interview. "Most things are built in an opportunistic way, to a cost, or to a schedule, they're not built to people," he said.

On the topic of design overall, Ive says that he remembers the process most fondly, not the product. He says he's been fortunate to work with extraordinary people. "If I get to sit down for 2 hours with one of the world's best silicon chip designers, I could not be happier," said Ive.

Tag: Jony Ive
[ 37 comments ]


Top Rated Comments

(View all)

Avatar
rpmurray
33 minutes ago at 11:23 am
"For 99 percent of the time, it didn't work for us. For 99% of the development cycle all we had were things that failed."

And then the deadline came so we shipped it.
Rating: 8 Votes
Avatar
Relentless Power
32 minutes ago at 11:24 am
Article quote:

"Sometimes design inspiration at Apple comes from poorly designed products, and that was the case with the iPhone. According to Ive, a loathing for the current phones at the time motivated Apple to come up with something new. "You think there has to be a better way of doing it," said Ive."

I like this quote. Because I feel this is so true about Apple, where they want to make a product better and a more refined experience than what the competitors do. This is what separates Apple from everybody else and what makes their products and software so unique. They don't want to be the first, they want to be the best.
Rating: 6 Votes
Avatar
HJM.NL
35 minutes ago at 11:21 am

Apple executives have said several times that Apple's products are designed for people and not for profit, a sentiment that Ive echoed in his interview. "Most things are built in an opportunistic way, to a cost, or to a schedule, they're not built to people," he said.


What planet does he come from? This is so not true coming from a company who has the biggest profit margins on all its products from any. :mad:
Rating: 6 Votes
Avatar
HJM.NL
29 minutes ago at 11:27 am

Article quote:

"Sometimes design inspiration at Apple comes from poorly designed products, and that was the case with the iPhone. According to Ive, a loathing for the current phones at the time motivated Apple to come up with something new. "You think there has to be a better way of doing it," said Ive."

I like this quote. Because I feel this is so true about Apple, where they want to make a product better and a more refined experience than what the competitors do. This is what separates Apple from everybody else and what makes their products and software so unique.

I would fully agree with you when you stated that 5 years ago. The Apple of today has lost that vision. Their software is buggy, their designs are compromised and they got leapfrogged in every category today.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
testcard
19 minutes ago at 11:37 am

For someone that designs incredible culture defining devices, he has a TERRIBLE dress sense. He dresses like my grandad.


Clark’s Wallabees if I’m not mistaken. A British design classic.

Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
rafark
20 minutes ago at 11:36 am
I do love the notch, that was a great move. <3
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
HJM.NL
31 minutes ago at 11:24 am

If it took them five years to design the iPhone X I'd be surprised, the bezel-less display feels reactionary to other phone makers (not Samsung but just the smaller Chinese ones like Xiami)

All marketing lies. He lost contact with the real world.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
puma1552
15 minutes ago at 11:41 am
he should stop talking about design and start doing design.

iphone 8: lazy
iphone se: lazy
ipad: dear god how many more years of that tired design?

im aware i own all these products and love them, but for the love of god give these things a genuine refresh. what does he honestly do all day, year in, year out?
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
HJM.NL
17 minutes ago at 11:39 am

Clark’s Wallabees if I’m not mistaken. A British design classic.

Lacoste has similar designed shoes here... it’s classic European style, lol
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
mi7chy
16 minutes ago at 11:40 am
Cook, Ive, Cue, etc. all need to retire so Apple can hire on fresh new talent like Microsoft had to do. Their old thinking and complacency are dragging down the products and services.
Rating: 1 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]