Amazon Drive Users Can Now Easily Share Files as iMessages

Amazon Drive's iOS app has been updated with an iMessage app extension to easily share files in the Messages app on iPhone and iPad.
After updating to version 1.9.0 of the app, Amazon Drive users can simply open Messages, tap the App Store logo to reveal the iMessage app drawer, and tap on the Amazon Drive icon. From the list of directories that appears, users can then select an individual file to share as an attachment bubble.
The recipient can tap on the attachment and view or save the file directly on the Amazon Drive website, with no access to other files.
YouTube also updated its iOS app this week with an iMessage app extension to easily search for and share videos in Messages.
Amazon Drive is available on the App Store [Direct Link] for iPhone and iPad.
Tags: Amazon, iMessage, Amazon Cloud Drive