Apple Watch Series 3 LTE Models Shipping Earlier Than Expected
Customers who were not lucky enough to secure an LTE-enabled Apple Watch Series 3 model right when pre-orders went live have been waiting patiently for their new devices, with many shipping estimates ranging into October after delivery dates slipped by weeks.
Some of those customers won't be waiting too long, though, as Apple is getting those backordered Apple Watch Series 3 models out quicker than expected. MacRumors has heard several reports from readers who expected their devices in mid-October but are already receiving shipment confirmations, and many others are discussing their early arrival dates in our forums.
Orders appear to be arriving early in several countries, including the United States and the UK. From MacRumors reader danmart:
All of the Apple Watch Series 3 models with LTE connectivity list shipment dates of at least three to four weeks when purchased online in the United States, and availability is similarly limited in other countries. Given that Apple is getting some of these watches out early, the wait could be somewhat shorter.
Non-LTE Series 3 Apple Watch models are readily available in stores and will ship out right away.
Customers who chose a Nike+ model have also been waiting for their devices to arrive. While the first LTE models delivered on September 22, Nike+ models won't start arriving to customers until Thursday, October 5.
Apple Watch Series 3 pricing starts at $329 for the non-LTE devices and $399 for LTE connectivity, with prices going up based on band selection and case material.
My order (UK, confirmation received 08:05, 42mm SSSB with Sport Band) was originally projecting 9-16 October. Just received notification that it will deliver on Thursday!Some customers who have been waiting on an Apple Watch have been able to secure one in a local Apple retail store by keeping an eye on stock using Apple's in-store pickup tool.
7 minutes ago at 04:05 pm
That red sticker on the dial looks awesome.
24 minutes ago at 03:48 pm
Cant wait for early iPhone X
25 minutes ago at 03:47 pm
Can’t wait to replace my S0 with a Nike+ S3. Still trying to decide between Silver and Space Grey though!
