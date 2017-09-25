New Drone Video Captures Footage of Apple Park and Steve Jobs Theater at Sunset

Although employees moved into Apple Park earlier in the spring, it has been reported that it will take until the end of the year for construction to be completed. Since that date is now fast approaching, a new drone video by Matthew Roberts has shared some aerial footage of the progress Apple has made since the last update earlier in September.
The video provides a few clear shots inside of the main spaceship building at Apple Park during sunset, where the tree-lined atrium welcomes employees, as well as some views inside the Steve Jobs Theater. Apple introduced the iPhone X there on September 12, inviting employees and members of the media to watch the event inside the underground auditorium and then get hands-on with the new smartphone as the event ended.
The new drone video even includes a quick glimpse directly down through the roof of Apple Park's main building, thanks to a series of glass panels sitting between the solar panels that line the top of the structure. It's unclear exactly when Apple expects to finally be done with construction on the campus. In today's video there are still multiple construction crews and pieces of equipment sitting outside of the central building.
Roberts' video also includes a few shots of the Visitor's Center and the underground tunnel that funnels traffic through the campus. Once everything is completed Apple Park will house around 12,000 employees, and include 9,000 trees, a large pond, walking trails, benches, and a fitness center for workers.
