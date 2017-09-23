Pioneer Working to Resolve iOS 11 Compatibility Issue With Select Receivers

Pioneer has informed customers it has discovered an incompatibility with iOS 11 and AppRadio Mode on certain in-dash receivers it sells.
If you connect an iPhone or iPod touch that has been updated to iOS 11 and launch AppRadio Mode, you will experience a blank screen or other display malfunction that disables AppRadio Mode, according to the company.
Pioneer said it is working to resolve the issue and will update a notice posted on its website once firmware updates for the receivers are available. For now, the only solution to maintain compatibility is to remain on iOS 10.
AppRadio Mode is Pioneer's own interface for running over 30 compatible smartphone apps, browsing the web, navigating, and listening to music, podcasts, and internet radio through your car's speakers.
Pioneer's list of affected models include many AVH, AVIC, and SPH receivers, some of which double as aftermarket CarPlay systems.
