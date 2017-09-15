Apple Pay Coming Soon to Dubai's Largest Bank in Middle East

Apple has updated its website to indicate that Emirates NBD, the largest bank in Dubai, will soon offer Apple Pay.
Emirates NBD has confirmed Apple Pay is coming soon in a recent email to customers, including MacRumors reader Hafez.
Last month, Apple announced that Apple Pay will expand to Denmark, Finland, Sweden, and the United Arab Emirates by the end of the year.
The new page on Apple's regional website for the United Arab Emirates now lists Apple Pay as "coming soon" in the country, suggesting a launch is imminent. The page has yet to go live in Denmark, Finland, and Sweden.
Other participating banks in the United Arab Emirates will include Mashreq Bank, Emirates Islamic Bank, Rakbank, Standard Chartered, and HSBC.
MasterCard and Visa credit and debit cards will be supported at launch.
Emirates NBD has confirmed Apple Pay is coming soon in a recent email to customers, including MacRumors reader Hafez.
@MacRumors Apple Pay is coming to Dubai pic.twitter.com/IsfjXCUP74— Hafez (@hafezberg) September 15, 2017
Last month, Apple announced that Apple Pay will expand to Denmark, Finland, Sweden, and the United Arab Emirates by the end of the year.
The new page on Apple's regional website for the United Arab Emirates now lists Apple Pay as "coming soon" in the country, suggesting a launch is imminent. The page has yet to go live in Denmark, Finland, and Sweden.
Other participating banks in the United Arab Emirates will include Mashreq Bank, Emirates Islamic Bank, Rakbank, Standard Chartered, and HSBC.
MasterCard and Visa credit and debit cards will be supported at launch.
Related Roundup: Apple Pay
Tag: United Arab Emirates
Tag: United Arab Emirates