Pinball Game 'INKS' Available for Free as Apple's App of the Week

Each week, Apple chooses an "App of the Week" to highlight in the App Store, making it free to download for seven days. This week's pick is pinball app INKS, which is normally priced at $2.99. INKS was first released in May of 2016 and has never been available for free before. INKS was also a 2016 Apple Design Award winner.
INKS is a modern interpretation of pinball, combining the fun of a pinball game with tactical skill-based challenges and art creation. As you play, the ball sends bursts of ink across the game board, so it's a different experience each time.
The game features more than 100 unique pinball tables to conquer, balanced gameplay, the ability to share high scores and favorite canvases, and, best of all, no in-app purchases. Apple's Editors' Notes:
INKS can be downloaded for free for the next seven days, and after that, a new App of the Week will be chosen. [Direct Link]
Pinball meets paintball in this gorgeous Apple Design Award winner from the team behind Lumino City. Inks ditches the stressful not-so-fun parts of pinball, focusing instead on a breathtaking experience that's part puzzle-solving, part artistic explosions of color. We seriously want to frame our best levels--inks is that beautiful.In a review, our sister site TouchArcade gave INKS four and a half stars and called it a "clever spin on one of the oldest concepts in electronic gaming" with superb level design and visuals.
