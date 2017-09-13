New iPhones with wireless charging and glass bodies launch September 22.
iPhone 8 and 8 Plus Pre-Orders to Begin at 12:01 a.m. PT on September 15
Apple will begin accepting pre-orders for the new iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus on Friday, September 15 at 12:01 a.m. Pacific Time or 3:01 a.m. Eastern Time in the United States, according to the company's website. The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus will launch simultaneously in all first wave launch countries, so pre-orders will kick off at 8:01 a.m. in the United Kingdom and 3:01 p.m. in Hong Kong, for example.
While there are many who may be waiting for the iPhone X, customers planning to buy an iPhone 8 or an iPhone 8 Plus should attempt to pre-order early as it's not clear what available supply looks like.
There were rumors suggesting that supplies of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus would be constrained alongside the iPhone X, and Plus models in particular are often in short supply.
Apple will accept pre-orders both on its Apple.com website and in the Apple Store app. The Apple Store app often comes back online earlier than Apple.com and is easier to use when ordering.
Other stores and carriers, like Best Buy, Verizon, AT&T, Sprint, and T-Mobile, are also likely to begin accepting iPhone 8 pre-orders on September 15 at 12:01 a.m.
iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus first wave launch countries include Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, China, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, UAE, the UK, the US and US Virgin Islands. In all of these locations, the two new devices will be available for pre-order on September 15 with general availability coming on September 22.
Pricing on the iPhone 8 and the iPhone 8 Plus begins at $699 and $799, respectively. Pricing for iPhone Upgrade Program customers starts at $34.50 for iPhone 8 and $39.50, and Apple today began offering pre-approvals for iPhone Upgrade Program users who want a streamlined ordering experience.
Though a specific pre-order time is not listed for the Apple Watch Series 3 nor the Apple TV 4K, both are also likely to be available for order at 12:01 a.m. alongside the iPhone 8 and the iPhone 8 Plus.
The iPhone X, Apple's new $999 flagship iPhone, will not be available for pre-order until October 27 ahead of a November 3 launch.
16 minutes ago at 09:48 am
iPhone SE, forever.Screen is too small bleh! Plus all the way!
7 minutes ago at 09:57 am
I own a launch day 6 plus and probably will just pick up a 7 plus and save 300 bucks.
19 minutes ago at 09:45 am
iPhone SE, forever.
13 minutes ago at 09:51 am
I don't think its going to sell as bad as people suggest. It will still sell like hotcakes.
11 minutes ago at 09:53 am
This is the red headed step child of iPhones.
11 minutes ago at 09:53 am
Not too small, it's designed for a human to use!Yes with small hands, I have larger fingers :(
14 minutes ago at 09:51 am
Screen is too small bleh! Plus all the way!That is why the folks are waiting for this
17 minutes ago at 09:47 am
I just don't see these selling super well. It's already more expensive than past years' full retail price for the entry model and if you're spending $700 why not just spend $1000? And if you don't plan on shelling out the money for the X then I see people going for the cheaper 7 or 6S. I don't know, I'm not Ming Chi Kuo, but that's just my opinion.
16 minutes ago at 09:48 am
No thanks. Worst selling iPhone ever potentially?
14 minutes ago at 09:50 am
Me thinks Apple won't be releasing pre-order numbers this year
