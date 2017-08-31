SanDisk's New iXpand Base Makes it Easy to Back Up Your iPhone

Western Digital today announced its latest SanDisk product, the SanDisk iXpand Base. The iXpand Base is designed to make it simple to back up an iPhone's photos, videos, and contacts, offering storage and an intuitive nightly backup setup.
The iXpand Base is designed to look like a small iPhone dock, with a flat rubber-coated base where the iPhone rests. At one side, there's a Lightning cable that plugs into the iPhone, and at the other, there's a power cord that plugs into the wall.
The idea is to connect the iPhone to the iXpand Base at night to charge your phone. While it's plugged in and charging (15W charging is supported), the iXpand Base makes a backup of all of your critical files with the iXpand Base app, essentially providing an automatic, hassle-free way to make a nightly backup. Many people likely upload their photos to iCloud for safekeeping, but it's always a good idea to have multiple backups.
SanDisk's new iXpand Base is available starting today from retailers like Amazon and Best Buy. Pricing starts at $49.99 for 32GB of storage. 64GB of storage is available for $99.99, 128GB of storage is available for $129.99, and 256GB of storage is available for $199.99.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon and Best Buy and may earn commissions on purchases made through links in this article.
"iPhone users care deeply about their content and understand the importance of protecting it. Our top priority is to offer convenient solutions like the iXpand Base that fit with people's everyday habits so they don't have to change their routine, and never have to worry about losing memories," said Jim Welsh, senior vice president, Client Solutions, Western Digital.The iXpand Base offers up to 256GB of local storage, so it can also be used to offload photos and other files to save space on an iPhone. With the data backup feature enabled, if you need to transfer content to a new phone, it's just a matter of plugging the new device into the base and downloading the app.
