SanDisk Debuts New $250 400GB MicroSD Card

Western Digital today introduced a new 400GB SanDisk Ultra microSDXC UHS-I card, which it says is the world's highest-capacity microSD card available on the market.
The new 400GB card comes two years after the company introduced its 200GB SanDisk Ultra microSD card, with the new version doubling the storage capacity. According to Western Digital, this new milestone was achieved through leveraging proprietary memory technology, design, and production processes that allow for more bits per die.
The 400GB SanDisk Ultra microSDXC UHS-I card will be available from SanDisk and other major retailers soon. It is priced at $249.99.
The new 400GB card comes two years after the company introduced its 200GB SanDisk Ultra microSD card, with the new version doubling the storage capacity. According to Western Digital, this new milestone was achieved through leveraging proprietary memory technology, design, and production processes that allow for more bits per die.
"Mobile devices have become the epicenter of our lives, and consumers are now accustomed to using their smartphones for anything from entertainment to business. We are collecting and sharing massive amounts of data on smartphones, drones, tablets, PCs, laptops and more. We anticipate that storage needs will only continue to grow as people continue to expect more sophisticated features on their devices and desire higher quality content," Jeff Janukowicz, research vice president, IDC. "We estimate mobile device users worldwide will install over 150 billion applications alone this year, which require a ton of memory on all of our favorite devices."Designed for use in Android smartphones, drones, cameras, and other devices that use microSD storage, the new card can hold up to 40 hours of full HD video and it features transfer speeds of up to 100MB/s.
The 400GB SanDisk Ultra microSDXC UHS-I card will be available from SanDisk and other major retailers soon. It is priced at $249.99.
Tags: SanDisk, Western Digital