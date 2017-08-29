Apple Partnering With Accenture to Help Create Modern Enterprise iOS Apps

Apple today announced a new partnership with Accenture, a global management consulting and professional services company, which aims to combine iOS with Accenture's business expertise to guide companies in unlocking new revenue streams, increasing productivity, improving customer experience, and reducing costs.
The partnership will result in a dedicated iOS practice inside of Accenture Digital Studios in certain locations around the world, where Apple experts will be placed to work alongside Accenture team members. These combined teams will include designers, programmers, data architects, and more experts, all working on launching a new set of tools and services to help enterprise clients "transform how they engage with customers using iPhone and iPad."
After they have a new iOS app up and running, new ecosystem services will help clients more easily integrate iOS devices into their own corporate ecosystem, while an Internet-of-Things service will include various templates and predesigned code to streamline gathering data from IoT platforms in their own iOS apps.
Apple has added the Accenture partnership to its business partners web page, alongside partners like Cisco, SAP, Deloitte, and IBM. Accenture has also updated its website with more information about the partnership.
“Starting 10 years ago with iPhone, and then with iPad, Apple has been transforming how work gets done, yet we believe that businesses have only just begun to scratch the surface of what they can do with our products,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “Both Apple and Accenture are leaders in building incredible user experiences and together we can continue to truly modernize how businesses work through amazing solutions that take advantage of the incredible capabilities of Apple’s technologies.”Specifically, the iOS-related tools are said to include three major services to help increase a company's analytic capabilities. To facilitate a smooth transfer process, a migration service will assist clients in quickly transferring their own existing legacy apps, and all the information found within, into modern iOS apps.
