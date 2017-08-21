Barclays Mobile Banking App Now Lets You Pay People Using Siri

Barclays has become the first bank in the U.K. to announce Siri support for its mobile banking app, enabling account holders to make payments to anyone in their iPhone contacts list completely handsfree using the virtual assistant.
Following the update, customers will be able to make payments by saying, for instance, "Hey Siri, pay Anna £15 with Barclays", without having to open the app. Payments are authenticated using Touch ID and the feature can be used to pay existing payees or mobile contacts.
Barclays says the new Siri integration with its mobile app "will enable customers to send money virtually hands free, and will make secure banking easier, faster and simpler for all customers, including those with additional needs."
Customers need to allow Siri payments in the app to start making payments, via the Siri "What's New" screen or by visiting "Manage payments" under the More menu. Payment limits apply to single and daily payments limits, and can only be made in pounds.
