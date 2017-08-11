MacRumors Giveaway: Win a USB-C Pro Hub Adapter From Satechi

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with Satechi to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win one of Satechi's Aluminum Type-C Pro Hub Adapters, designed for Apple's 2016 and 2017 13 and 15-inch MacBook Pro models. With these machines, a hub is a must because of the limited number of ports and the lack of USB-A.
Satechi's Pro Hub measures in at 4.5 inches long and 1.1 inches wide, and it plugs right into the side of a MacBook Pro, using two USB-C ports on either the left or right side (or just the one side on 13-inch non Touch Bar models).
Made of aluminum and available in either Silver or Space Gray, the hub matches well with the MacBook Pro, and at just 1.4 ounces, it's super portable and can even travel plugged right into your machine.
The Pro Hub features an HDMI port that supports 1080p video at 60Hz (4K at 30Hz), two USB-C ports, 2 USB-A ports, an SD card slot, and microSD card slot. The USB-C power delivery port supports 5K video (or 2x4K), 40Gb/s data transfer speeds, and passthrough charging up to 87W, so it works with all USB-C MacBook Pro models. The second USB-C port does not support passthrough charging, but offers data transfer speeds up to 5Gb/s.
Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years of age or older are eligible to enter.
