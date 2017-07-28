MacRumors Giveaway: Win a Super Protective 'Limitless' iPhone Case From Mous

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with Mous to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win a Limitless iPhone case from Mous.
Mous's iPhone cases started out as an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign that ultimately brought in nearly $2 million thanks to the impressive range of features offered.
Available for the iPhone 6, 6s, 7, 6 Plus, 6s Plus, and 7 Plus, the Mous Limitless cases are equipped with AiroShock, which is a smart material that's meant to offer superior protection without adding a lot of bulk to Apple's super thin iPhones. Limitless cases add just over 2mm of thickness to the iPhone and weigh 42 grams.
With AiroShock, Limitless cases have a built-in micro air pocket structure that protects them from impacts, along with a raised front lip to keep the screen from cracking in case of a drop.
Cases are available in real materials like bamboo wood, black marble, black leather, kevlar carbon fiber, walnut wood, and white marble, to suit a range of tastes.
Along with drop protection, Limitless cases are built with magnets and a steel plate in the back, allowing them to work with accessories like a wall mount, which is included with the case for free, and an optional modular wallet and flex mount that can be used anywhere. All cases also ship with a screen protector for total device protection.
The included wall mount attaches to a flat surface using an adhesive strip and then attaches to the Limitless case using magnets. It's an ideal setup for using the iPhone in a kitchen or another spot where hands-free usage is helpful.
Mous's Limitless iPhone cases are normally priced at $35, but we have 10 cases to give away to MacRumors readers. To enter to win, use the Rafflecopter widget below and enter an email address. Email addresses will be used solely for contact purposes to reach the winner and send the prize. You can earn additional entries by subscribing to our weekly newsletter, subscribing to our YouTube channel, following us on Twitter, or visiting the MacRumors Facebook page.
Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years of age or older are eligible to enter. To offer feedback or get more information on the giveaway restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.
a Rafflecopter giveawayThe contest will run from today (July 28) at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time through 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time on August 4. The winners will be chosen randomly on August 4 and will be contacted by email. The winners will have 48 hours to respond and provide a shipping address before new winners are chosen.
Winners will be able to choose the size and color of their choice, with all cases coming with a free wall mount and a free screen protector.
Mous's iPhone cases started out as an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign that ultimately brought in nearly $2 million thanks to the impressive range of features offered.
Available for the iPhone 6, 6s, 7, 6 Plus, 6s Plus, and 7 Plus, the Mous Limitless cases are equipped with AiroShock, which is a smart material that's meant to offer superior protection without adding a lot of bulk to Apple's super thin iPhones. Limitless cases add just over 2mm of thickness to the iPhone and weigh 42 grams.
With AiroShock, Limitless cases have a built-in micro air pocket structure that protects them from impacts, along with a raised front lip to keep the screen from cracking in case of a drop.
Cases are available in real materials like bamboo wood, black marble, black leather, kevlar carbon fiber, walnut wood, and white marble, to suit a range of tastes.
Along with drop protection, Limitless cases are built with magnets and a steel plate in the back, allowing them to work with accessories like a wall mount, which is included with the case for free, and an optional modular wallet and flex mount that can be used anywhere. All cases also ship with a screen protector for total device protection.
The included wall mount attaches to a flat surface using an adhesive strip and then attaches to the Limitless case using magnets. It's an ideal setup for using the iPhone in a kitchen or another spot where hands-free usage is helpful.
Mous's Limitless iPhone cases are normally priced at $35, but we have 10 cases to give away to MacRumors readers. To enter to win, use the Rafflecopter widget below and enter an email address. Email addresses will be used solely for contact purposes to reach the winner and send the prize. You can earn additional entries by subscribing to our weekly newsletter, subscribing to our YouTube channel, following us on Twitter, or visiting the MacRumors Facebook page.
Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years of age or older are eligible to enter. To offer feedback or get more information on the giveaway restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.
Winners will be able to choose the size and color of their choice, with all cases coming with a free wall mount and a free screen protector.
Tag: giveaway