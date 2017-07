Best Buy's 'Black Friday in July' Sale Includes Deals on iPad Pro, MacBook Air, and BeatsX

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy and may earn commissions on purchases made through these links.

Best Buy today opened up its Black Friday in July sale for My Best Buy members only, with early access ending tonight at 11:59 p.m. CT. As usual, the sale includes a handful of Apple and Apple-related products with notable markdowns, like the 9.7-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro, iPad mini 4, MacBook Air, BeatsX, and more.There are nearly two dozen 9.7-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models discounted by up to $200 in Best Buy's new sale, including 32GB, 128GB, and 256GB models in all colorways. The iPad mini 4 has only three models on sale, all covering the 128GB tier with savings of $125 on the small-screened iPad. Each iPad offer comes with a free six-month subscription to Kaspersky Internet Security for three devices.Those looking for a 13-inch MacBook Air can choose from two models on sale, including the 128GB and 256GB flash storage tiers with savings of $300 and $350, respectively. Both MacBook Air models include a fifth-generation Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB of memory, as well as a free six-month subscription to Trend Micro Internet Security for three devices.Best Buy is also running a separate Apple Sale Event that includes offers like up to $200 off an iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus with the purchase and activation of a monthly installment plan, $70 off the Apple Watch Series 2, and up to $400 off various iMac models. There's also a markdown on the 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar, with savings of up to $350 depending on the specs and each user's qualifications for a student discount.For Beats products, shoppers can get the Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones for $134.99 ($65 savings), Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones for $219.99 ($80 savings), and BeatsX Earphones for $99.99 ($50 savings). iTunes gift cards have been marked down as well, including 10 percent off $100, $50, $30, and $25 cards.