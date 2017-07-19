'Amazon Pay Places' Lets You Make Real-World Purchases, Starting with TGI Friday's Pickup Orders

Amazon today announced a new feature coming to its iOS and Android apps called "Amazon Pay Places," which will let users pay for in store items and order ahead meals using the payment information saved in their Amazon accounts (via TechCrunch).
Amazon is opening up the feature with a small scale launch, however, and only enabling pay-ahead food orders through one restaurant, TGI Friday's, at locations in Boston, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Washington D.C., Richmond, Virginia, and Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.
To use Amazon Pay Places, users on the Amazon iOS mobile app can tap on the hamburger icon to find "Programs and Features" in the navigation tab, where Amazon Pay Places will be located. When tapped, users will be able to browse TGI Friday's menu, place an order, and pay directly within the app.
Amazon Pay Places is an expansion on the company's current "Amazon Pay" checkout option, which allows retailers to place a button on their websites to give users an easy checkout option, similar to PayPal. With Pay Places, the company is now looking to slowly expand the use cases of Amazon Pay out into stores and restaurants in the real world, although it remains unclear how such in-store transactions will work.
Amazon is today introducing a new feature called Amazon Pay Places, that allows customers to pay for in-store and order ahead shopping experiences using their Amazon app. That is, instead of using cash, check, credit or debit while shopping out in the real world, you can just use your Amazon account information instead.According to TechCrunch, Amazon Pay Places will eventually encompass multiple in-store and "physical world" retail applications in the future, placing the Amazon iOS app as more of a potential Apple Pay competitor than the initial launch's focus on ordering ahead. Amazon didn't mention when new partners will be announced for Pay Places, or when the feature might launch in markets outside of the United States, where it will currently only be supported.
