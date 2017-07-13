Apple Offers Free Redeem Codes for 'Infltr' Photo Editing App

Apple is offering users of its Apple Store app free redeem codes to download photo editing app Infltr. Usually $1.99, the acclaimed photo app for iPhone and iPad offers more than 7 million possible filters thanks to a sophisticated color gradient mapping algorithm, and lets users choose a filter before they take a picture or record video.
Moving a finger in any direction over the screen causes the photo filter to change its hue, while double-tapping shuffles the filter for a random pot-luck effect. Users can save customized filters to their collection, which can be synchronized to an online account to make it available on multiple devices.
Using 3D Touch gestures on supporting iPhones brings up a secondary menu that flips the camera front or back, lets users enable Live Photo, add vignette, and change the flash setting.
Infltr can be used to edit photos, videos, animated GIFs, and DSLR shots in HD without a loss in resolution, using over 10 included adjustment and transform tools. Users can also apply Infltr filters to the live camera feed while in iMessage.
Infltr is compatible with Apple Watch, allowing wearers to shoot remotely and adjust filters using the Digital Crown. The app also features an optional Home screen/Notification center widget that showcases new curated filters on a daily basis.
To get the app, first download the free Apple Store app [Direct Link]. The Infltr offer is featured in the Discover section on the main store screen. Offer ends August 15.
