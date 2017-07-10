New design with full-front display and no Home button expected.
Amazon's Annual Prime Day Kicks Off With Deals on Apple Products and Accessories
Amazon's third annual "Prime Day" has just kicked off, with Amazon offering 30 hours of "epic 'day of' deals on everything you're into." Deals will change continually over the course of the next day, and Amazon is expected to offer discounts on a range of products, including Apple devices and accessories.
The products that are discounted will be a surprise until each "Lightning" sale kicks off, so it's best to keep a close eye on Amazon's site if you're interested in a specific product. Some of the best deals can also sell out fast, so we won't be able to share all of the available deals, but we'll try to tweet some of the best discounts.
Amazon plans to organize deals around more than 20 themes, like pet lovers, gardeners, techies, artists, and more, which should make it easy to track down the products you're looking for.
Prime Day will last from July 10 at 6:00 p.m. Pacific Time to July 11 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time. Prime Day deals will be available in 13 countries, including the United States, UK, Spain, Mexico, Italy, Japan, India, France, Germany, China, Canada, Belgium, and Austria. A Prime membership is required to take advantage of the deals.
Along with Amazon, many major retailers will be offering discounts on iPhones, iPads, Macs, and other Apple accessories this week, including Best Buy, Adorama, and B&H Photo. For the best prices on Apple products, make sure to check out our Deals Roundup, which has comprehensive price charts available.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner of Amazon and the other above-listed sites. When you make a purchase using one of our links, we receive a small commission, which helps keep the site running.
The products that are discounted will be a surprise until each "Lightning" sale kicks off, so it's best to keep a close eye on Amazon's site if you're interested in a specific product. Some of the best deals can also sell out fast, so we won't be able to share all of the available deals, but we'll try to tweet some of the best discounts.
Amazon plans to organize deals around more than 20 themes, like pet lovers, gardeners, techies, artists, and more, which should make it easy to track down the products you're looking for.
Prime Day will last from July 10 at 6:00 p.m. Pacific Time to July 11 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time. Prime Day deals will be available in 13 countries, including the United States, UK, Spain, Mexico, Italy, Japan, India, France, Germany, China, Canada, Belgium, and Austria. A Prime membership is required to take advantage of the deals.
Along with Amazon, many major retailers will be offering discounts on iPhones, iPads, Macs, and other Apple accessories this week, including Best Buy, Adorama, and B&H Photo. For the best prices on Apple products, make sure to check out our Deals Roundup, which has comprehensive price charts available.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner of Amazon and the other above-listed sites. When you make a purchase using one of our links, we receive a small commission, which helps keep the site running.
Tag: Amazon