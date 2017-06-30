MacRumors Giveaway: Win a Brilliant Control for Your Smart Home Devices

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with Brilliant to give MacRumors readers a chance to win a Brilliant Control, which is a touchscreen-equipped smart lighting solution that's able to control your lights and all of your other smart home products.
The Brilliant Control, available in a range of colors to match any decor, is designed to replace one of the light switch panels in your home. On-screen touch sliders can be used to turn connected lights on and off, or dim them. Brilliant Control is also able to interface with other smart home products using Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, so that same touchscreen can be used to control everything from your Nest thermostat to your Sonos speakers.
Because there's easy access to smart home products through the display, everyone in the family can control connected devices without the need to pull out a phone and open up an app.
In addition to a touchscreen, the Brilliant Control includes a motion sensor, a video camera, ambient light sensor, and voice control, plus integration with Amazon Alexa, so voice commands can be used to control lights and all other smart home devices.
It's similar to an Amazon Echo, but with a touchscreen and built-in integration with your lights. Brilliant Control works with a range of smart home products, plus IFTTT, SmartThings, and Wink hubs, but it isn't compatible with HomeKit.
While the base Brilliant Control is designed to replace a single light switch, there are other (pricier) versions that can replace panels with up to four light switches.
Pricing for the Brilliant Control starts at $199 and the device can be purchased from the Brilliant website, but we have two to give away to MacRumors readers.
Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years of age or older are eligible to enter. To offer feedback or get more information on the giveaway restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.
The contest will run from today (June 30) at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time through 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time on July 7. The winners will be chosen randomly on July 7 and will be contacted by email. The winners will have 48 hours to respond and provide a shipping address before new winners are chosen. Brilliant Control prizes will be shipped to winners later this summer following the product's launch.
