Best Buy Has AirPods in Stock, Launches Fourth of July Sale

With Apple still showing six-week shipping on AirPods, those looking to get their hands on a pair of the wireless earphones more quickly might want to check out Best Buy, which currently has them in stock with free two-day shipping. It'll take a bit longer than the stated timeframe to get them with the weekend and Fourth of July holiday in the U.S., so Best Buy is generally quoting July 5 for delivery.
The retailer is also celebrating the Fourth of July holiday with a 5-day long sale that includes a handful of Apple products at discounted prices, like the iPhone 7, iPhone SE, MacBook Air, and 9.7-inch iPad. The sale begins today and runs through July 4 at 11:59 p.m. CT.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy and may earn commissions on purchases made through these links.
One of the items up for sale is the iPhone 7, which includes savings of up to $218 when customers buy and activate an iPhone 7 with a monthly installment plan, with carriers and coverage varying by store. Similarly, the iPhone SE is up for sale with savings up to $280 with the purchase of a monthly installment plan, but only for Sprint and only for 16GB and 64GB models. Other carriers and storage tiers have some mark offs, but they're not as drastic.
For the MacBook Air, Best Buy is discounting the laptop by $200 for two models: one with 128GB flash storage ($799.99) and one with 256GB flash storage ($999.99). Both MacBook Air models come with a free six month subscription to Trend Micro Internet Security for three devices ranging from iOS and Mac to Android and Windows.
Best Buy is marking down Apple's latest 9.7-inch iPad, released this past March, by $30 across six models. These include multiple color options for customers interested in the 32GB model ($299.99) or the 128GB model ($399.99). As a bonus, anyone purchasing a 9.7-inch iPad offered in the Fourth of July Best Buy sale will get six months of Kaspersky Internet Security for free to use on three devices running iOS, macOS, Android, or Windows.
Also on sale are a few unlocked and pre-owned iPhone 5s devices ($129.99, savings $30-$40), 128GB 6th generation iPod Touch ($329.99, savings $50), Powerbeats 3 Wireless Headphones ($129.99, savings $70), ecobee3 Wi-Fi Thermostat ($169.99, savings $80), Ring Home Security Kit ($399.99, savings $100), and more.
As with previous Best Buy sales, customers can choose between free in-store pick up or free 2-day shipping on orders that exceed $35. Check out Best Buy's Hot Deals page to browse the full list of items on sale before the discounts disappear on Tuesday.
