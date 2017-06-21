Spotify Announces Group Playlists for Messenger

Spotify today announced a new mobile feature called Group Playlists for Messenger, which enables users of Facebook's chat app to create music mixes collaboratively within a conversation thread.
Once someone has created a Group Playlist, others in the conversation thread can add more songs to it, even if they aren't a Spotify subscriber. The Group Playlists extension can also be accessed from within Messenger using this link.
With Group Playlists for Messenger, users can create new Spotify playlists with friends and immediately begin collaborating to build out their perfect mix. Ideal for parties, road trips, or simply collecting new favorites, Group Playlists provide a seamless way for users to collaborate and share music more easily than ever before.The new feature means Messenger users can create a Group Playlist, share it with friends, and add songs to it directly from within the Messenger app via the Spotify Chat Extension, which is available by tapping the blue + icon next to the composer.
Once someone has created a Group Playlist, others in the conversation thread can add more songs to it, even if they aren't a Spotify subscriber. The Group Playlists extension can also be accessed from within Messenger using this link.
Tags: Facebook Messenger, Spotify