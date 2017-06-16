MacRumors Giveaway: Win an iPhone-Connected Hidrate Spark 2.0 Water Bottle

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with Hidrate to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win an iPhone-connected Hidrate Spark 2.0 water bottle that's designed to keep track of how much water you're drinking each day.
First created as a Kickstarter project, the Hidrate water bottle has been around since 2015, but it's on its second version, the Spark 2.0. The Hidrate Spark 2.0, available in a range of candy colors, features a stylish design, an easy-sip top, and a sensor that's able to detect whenever you take a sip.
The Spark 2.0 connects to an app on your iPhone via Bluetooth so you can keep track of what you're consumed in the accompanying app, which allows you to make sure you're meeting your daily hydration needs. It uses a replaceable battery so you don't need to worry about charging.
In addition to tracking how much you drink, the Spark 2.0 lets you know when you need to take a drink through a built in glow feature that comes on when it's been awhile since the last sip. You can set your own hydration goal in the app and link up with friends so you can motivate each other to drink more water.
The app maintains a log of what you've consumed over time, and if you lose your bottle, you can see its last known location on a map. All of the data collected by the Spark syncs to the Apple Health app on the iPhone.
The Hidrate Spark 2.0 water bottles are available from the Hidrate website for $45, but we have five to give away to MacRumors readers. To enter to win, use the Rafflecopter widget below and enter an email address. Email addresses will be used solely for contact purposes to reach the winner and send the prize. You can earn additional entries by subscribing to our weekly newsletter, subscribing to our YouTube channel, following us on Twitter, or visiting the MacRumors Facebook page.
Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years of age or older are eligible to enter. To offer feedback or get more information on the giveaway restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.
a Rafflecopter giveawayThe contest will run from today (June 16) at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time through 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time on June 23. The winners will be chosen randomly on June 23 and will be contacted by email. The winners will have 48 hours to respond and provide a shipping address before new winners are chosen.
First created as a Kickstarter project, the Hidrate water bottle has been around since 2015, but it's on its second version, the Spark 2.0. The Hidrate Spark 2.0, available in a range of candy colors, features a stylish design, an easy-sip top, and a sensor that's able to detect whenever you take a sip.
The Spark 2.0 connects to an app on your iPhone via Bluetooth so you can keep track of what you're consumed in the accompanying app, which allows you to make sure you're meeting your daily hydration needs. It uses a replaceable battery so you don't need to worry about charging.
In addition to tracking how much you drink, the Spark 2.0 lets you know when you need to take a drink through a built in glow feature that comes on when it's been awhile since the last sip. You can set your own hydration goal in the app and link up with friends so you can motivate each other to drink more water.
The app maintains a log of what you've consumed over time, and if you lose your bottle, you can see its last known location on a map. All of the data collected by the Spark syncs to the Apple Health app on the iPhone.
The Hidrate Spark 2.0 water bottles are available from the Hidrate website for $45, but we have five to give away to MacRumors readers. To enter to win, use the Rafflecopter widget below and enter an email address. Email addresses will be used solely for contact purposes to reach the winner and send the prize. You can earn additional entries by subscribing to our weekly newsletter, subscribing to our YouTube channel, following us on Twitter, or visiting the MacRumors Facebook page.
Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years of age or older are eligible to enter. To offer feedback or get more information on the giveaway restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.
Tag: giveaway