Apple CEO Tim Cook Tweets in Honor of Memorial Day
Apple CEO Tim Cook has shared a brief message on Twitter in honor of Memorial Day, a federal holiday in the United States for remembering those who have died in the country's armed forces.
"We honor the heroes who gave their lives for our freedom," he said. "They and their families have our eternal gratitude."
Apple gives many of its corporate employees in Cupertino the day off today, but a number of Apple retail stores remain open. U.S. stock markets are also closed today. Apple closed at $153.61 on Friday.
We honor the heroes who gave their lives for our freedom. They and their families have our eternal gratitude #MemorialDay— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) May 29, 2017
50 minutes ago at 08:07 am
Is MacRumors really this desperate for news?
45 minutes ago at 08:12 am
Why is a tweet by someone front page news?
46 minutes ago at 08:10 am
My salute to those who gave lives for our freedom :- Well done Tim Cook.Now better focus on "technology"
43 minutes ago at 08:14 am
Honor Jobs Tim!
48 minutes ago at 08:09 am
Is MacRumors really this desperate for news?
Agreed
25 minutes ago at 08:32 am
I hate when macrumors tweets a tweet. Get a grip ... :eek:
33 minutes ago at 08:24 am
Tim, you want to honor freedom? How about paying your overdue taxes and corroborating with government agencies tasked with the responsibility of protecting us from terror.
Apple doesn't have any overdue taxes.
This pseudo-argument doesn't work.
40 minutes ago at 08:16 am
Waaaaaait... the man behind iOS is for freedom?
34 minutes ago at 08:23 am
It seems like a large percentage of North Americans care neither for privacy nor freedom.
35 minutes ago at 08:22 am
Tim, you want to honor freedom? How about paying your overdue taxes and corroborating with government agencies tasked with the responsibility of protecting us from terror.
