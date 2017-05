Apple CEO Tim Cook Tweets in Honor of Memorial Day

We honor the heroes who gave their lives for our freedom. They and their families have our eternal gratitude #MemorialDay — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) May 29, 2017



Apple CEO Tim Cook has shared a brief message on Twitter in honor of Memorial Day, a federal holiday in the United States for remembering those who have died in the country's armed forces."We honor the heroes who gave their lives for our freedom," he said. "They and their families have our eternal gratitude."Apple gives many of its corporate employees in Cupertino the day off today, but a number of Apple retail stores remain open. U.S. stock markets are also closed today. Apple closed at $153.61 on Friday.