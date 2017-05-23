Minor update to latest Kaby Lake processors expected at WWDC.
Denise Young Smith Takes on New Role as VP of Diversity and Inclusion at Apple
Denise Young Smith, who served as Apple's head of Worldwide Human Resources, has taken on a new role, according to her LinkedIn page. Going forward, Smith will tackle diversity issues at the company as Apple's Vice President for Inclusion and Diversity.
Smith, who has been with Apple for more than 20 years, will report directly to Tim Cook. As HR head, Smith has already been involved in many diversity programs at Apple and her new role suggests Apple is taking diversity and inclusion more seriously.
Apple's previous head of diversity and inclusion, Jeffrey Siminoff, was in a director role that reported to Smith, but Smith's position is executive level, which TechCrunch says represents a "significant upscaling of responsibility" compared to the role Siminoff previously held.
According to Apple's latest worldwide diversity numbers, the company is 68 percent male and 32 percent female, while in the U.S., employees are 56 percent white, 19 percent Asian, 12 percent Hispanic, and nine percent black.
Note: Due to the political nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Politics, Religion, Social Issues forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.
Denise Young Smith is Apple's vice president of Inclusion and Diversity at Apple. She reports to CEO Tim Cook.According to an internal source that spoke to 9to5Mac, Smith has already taken on the new role at Apple, though her executive page on Apple's leadership site has yet to be updated. With Smith moving to her new role, Apple will have no head of HR, a role that Luca Maestri, Apple CFO, will temporarily fill.
Since joining Apple in 1997, Denise has served in several key HR roles. Most recently as Vice President of Worldwide Human Resources and Talent. For over 10 years, she sat on the leadership team that built Apple's retail organization, which now welcomes more than one million people every day. Apple stores have redefined the retail experience and their talented employees have become the face of Apple for customers around the world. Before retail, Denise ran HR for Apple's Worldwide Operations and Corporate Employee Relations teams.
52 minutes ago at 09:26 am
I'm not sure of every other black, or minorities, experience; but I have had zero issues with the color of my skin holding me back. Hard work and skill has propelled me along my way. I feel this world is getting too soft with inclusion being necessary in everything. Less Kumbaya and more competition.
If Apple wants to worry about diversity, how about they ad some more diversity to their port options on their Pro version of their laptops.
If Apple wants to worry about diversity, how about they ad some more diversity to their port options on their Pro version of their laptops.
39 minutes ago at 09:39 am
What Apple says: “Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion"
What Apple means: "Vice President of Racial Quotas, Racial Shaming (ie, so-called white privilege), and a thought-police culture that punishes employees if they dare step off the politically-correct line."
What Apple means: "Vice President of Racial Quotas, Racial Shaming (ie, so-called white privilege), and a thought-police culture that punishes employees if they dare step off the politically-correct line."
43 minutes ago at 09:36 am
It feels odd to me that people placed in charge of diversity always seem to have to be blatant tokens of diversity themselves.
48 minutes ago at 09:31 am
I don't understand this, does Apple bypass people with diverse backgrounds in favor of white people with the same experience or is Apple just trying to meet a quota?Good question. In a normal world you hire people best for the job, not people of certain skin colour. Qualification is the deciding factor, maybe character is too, but not the skin colour or **** like that.
43 minutes ago at 09:36 am
Good luck to her in her new role. The constant negative reactions to anything mentioning diversity and inclusion from some on these on these forums prove how much further society has to go on these issues - I for one am glad Apple appears to be paying attention to them.
I believe promoting diversity and inclusion is not only the right thing to, it's the smart thing to do. Wanting Apple to pay more attention to its computers (which I would agree with), or whatever else, doesn't mean they should (or have to) ignore social issues, both within the company and in a wider context - indeed, I believe the two things are complementary, not in opposition.
A diverse and inclusive company is one where ideas and creativity can flow more freely, staff will be happier, and everyone can concentrate on making great products. Isn't that what we all want?
I believe promoting diversity and inclusion is not only the right thing to, it's the smart thing to do. Wanting Apple to pay more attention to its computers (which I would agree with), or whatever else, doesn't mean they should (or have to) ignore social issues, both within the company and in a wider context - indeed, I believe the two things are complementary, not in opposition.
A diverse and inclusive company is one where ideas and creativity can flow more freely, staff will be happier, and everyone can concentrate on making great products. Isn't that what we all want?
32 minutes ago at 09:46 am
All hail to the Social Justice Warriors!
34 minutes ago at 09:44 am
Hire people based off how well they can do the job. Ignore anything that has to do with them in anyother way. Anything else is prejudice regardless if you're hiring black, white, hispanic, male, female and so on. You're still going out of your way to hire a person based off what they are and look like. If you are trusty free of prejudice it wouldn't make a difference in any way with exception to the the persons skill.
41 minutes ago at 09:38 am
most pointless job on the planet.
make a few million stirring up tensions! sign me up!
make a few million stirring up tensions! sign me up!
29 minutes ago at 09:50 am
Companies should be hiring people based on their talent, level of experience and ability.
This nonsense diverse crap is pure racism. I understand that employers have been racist and preferred certain ethnicities in the past. That is terrible. But to line up candidate resumes on a desk and to pick the ones based on which box they checked for skin color is itself racism.
It says that because I'm white, that I don't fulfill a requirement for the job. It says that because they already have too many white people working for the company, that I do not have an element they are requiring. Something I have absolutely no power to change. How is that any different than telling someone they cannot qualify for a job because they are black?
This nonsense diverse crap is pure racism. I understand that employers have been racist and preferred certain ethnicities in the past. That is terrible. But to line up candidate resumes on a desk and to pick the ones based on which box they checked for skin color is itself racism.
It says that because I'm white, that I don't fulfill a requirement for the job. It says that because they already have too many white people working for the company, that I do not have an element they are requiring. Something I have absolutely no power to change. How is that any different than telling someone they cannot qualify for a job because they are black?
35 minutes ago at 09:43 am
For people who question the need for this: Do you believe the lack of diversity in silicon valley (and other positions of power around the US) is simply a result of certain races simply not being as genetically smart or hard working as white people?
