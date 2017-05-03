New ~10.5-inch model with nearly bezel-free design rumored.
'Hulu With Live TV' Appears on App Store, Includes FOX, ABC, NBC, CBS, ESPN, and More [Update: $39.99+]
Hulu's anticipated live television service, which was rumored in the past few weeks to launch in early May, has quietly appeared on the iOS App Store [Direct Link], although the app doesn't appear ready yet to begin streaming live content. At the time of writing, Hulu with Live TV only supports on-demand content, but the live services could presumably be turned on as early as later today.
Officially named "Hulu with Live TV," the company said that this version of the app comes with Cloud DVR and the ability to stream more than 50 live and on-demand television channels, including sports-related content.
User interface changes include a new onboarding experience, a new home screen, and "My Stuff," so subscribers can manage their shows, movies, networks, and more. A multitasking feature called "Fliptray" will let users watch a show and browse Hulu with Live TV simultaneously.
One slight uncertainty is exact pricing for the service, which isn't mentioned anywhere on the app's page or during the user profile set-up process. It's been rumored to cost users around $40 over the past few months, with features like Cloud DVR potentially priced as a $20 add-on.
Those interested can download Hulu with Live TV now from the iOS App Store in the United States [Direct Link]. The app mentions support for the fourth-generation Apple TV as well, but at the time of writing that version hasn't appeared yet on Apple's set-top box. It's clear that the app was added onto the App Store ahead of an official announcement, so we'll update this post once more information becomes available.
Update: Pricing for Hulu with Live TV can be found on Hulu.com in the "add-on" section of the account page. There, it's confirmed that the basic service will cost $39.99/month, while the addition of no commercials for on-demand content will cost $43.99/month. Both of these options come with all of the previously mentioned channels, the ability to stream on 2 screens at a time, and 50 hours of cloud DVR storage.
Feature add-ons area also available, allowing users to upgrade their cloud DVR to 200 hours of storage with the ability to fast-forward through commercials (presumably absent from the basic DVR) for an additional $14.99/month. Subscribers will also be able to add unlimited simultaneous viewing on as many screens as they want for $14.99/month. If both are purchased, $10 can be saved.
In terms of free trials, users will be able to try out Hulu with Live TV for one week before having to pay, and each of the feature add-ons can be tested for one month before users are charged.
Officially named "Hulu with Live TV," the company said that this version of the app comes with Cloud DVR and the ability to stream more than 50 live and on-demand television channels, including sports-related content.
User interface changes include a new onboarding experience, a new home screen, and "My Stuff," so subscribers can manage their shows, movies, networks, and more. A multitasking feature called "Fliptray" will let users watch a show and browse Hulu with Live TV simultaneously.
You’ll enjoy features that help you customize how you watch TV:At launch, Hulu with Live TV has the following channels that subscribers will be able to watch live once the service is turned on: FOX, ABC, NBC, CBS, ESPN, FX, NBCSN, FS1, History Channel, and TNT. Additionally, sports coverage for pro, college, and regional teams will be on the service, along with national news and local feeds in some cities, kids shows, big events, and on-demand shows and movies from most of the supported channels.
- Create up to 6 personalized profiles for the whole household. Enjoy your own collection of shows, movies, networks, and more.
- Track your favorites with My Stuff. Add shows, networks, and movies for quick access across your devices.
- The more you watch, the better it gets. Enjoy a reimagined TV experience that adjusts to your tastes every time you use Hulu.
- Browse while you watch with Fliptray to quickly find what else is on, change the channel, or get recommendations of what to watch next.
One slight uncertainty is exact pricing for the service, which isn't mentioned anywhere on the app's page or during the user profile set-up process. It's been rumored to cost users around $40 over the past few months, with features like Cloud DVR potentially priced as a $20 add-on.
Those interested can download Hulu with Live TV now from the iOS App Store in the United States [Direct Link]. The app mentions support for the fourth-generation Apple TV as well, but at the time of writing that version hasn't appeared yet on Apple's set-top box. It's clear that the app was added onto the App Store ahead of an official announcement, so we'll update this post once more information becomes available.
Update: Pricing for Hulu with Live TV can be found on Hulu.com in the "add-on" section of the account page. There, it's confirmed that the basic service will cost $39.99/month, while the addition of no commercials for on-demand content will cost $43.99/month. Both of these options come with all of the previously mentioned channels, the ability to stream on 2 screens at a time, and 50 hours of cloud DVR storage.
Feature add-ons area also available, allowing users to upgrade their cloud DVR to 200 hours of storage with the ability to fast-forward through commercials (presumably absent from the basic DVR) for an additional $14.99/month. Subscribers will also be able to add unlimited simultaneous viewing on as many screens as they want for $14.99/month. If both are purchased, $10 can be saved.
In terms of free trials, users will be able to try out Hulu with Live TV for one week before having to pay, and each of the feature add-ons can be tested for one month before users are charged.
Tag: Hulu
Top Rated Comments(View all)
55 minutes ago at 05:57 am
"Cloud DVR" lol. So basically the'll reserve a server to bookmark your progress and charge an extra $20 for it.
55 minutes ago at 05:56 am
Hopefully they have a surprise in store for pricing...$60 for what Youtube TV is offering for $35 doesn't seem like a very competitive offering.
48 minutes ago at 06:04 am
Ironic that Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is used in the promo pic as it's about to be canceled.
edit: remember people that Hulu is the legacy TV industry's trojan horse to keep you from moving to disruptive technology, don't fall for it.
edit: remember people that Hulu is the legacy TV industry's trojan horse to keep you from moving to disruptive technology, don't fall for it.
47 minutes ago at 06:04 am
At these price points, just stick with cable and login using the single-sign on?
55 minutes ago at 05:56 am
Sounds over-priced already...i'll pass
9 minutes ago at 06:43 am
You CAN sign up at Hulu.com for live TV $39.99 or $43.99 (no commercials) both come with 1 week trial, 50 hrs DVR, & 2 simultaneous screens. Can upgrade to 200 hrs DVR with fast-forward through commercials: $14.99; unlimited Screens: $14.99; both upgrades for $19.98. All channels are live except where noted, for zipCode: 66614 (Kansas)
A&E, ABC (on Demand), Boomerang, Bravo, Cartoon Network, CBS on Demand, Chiller, CNBC, CNN, CNNi, Disney, Disney Jr, Disney XD, Sprout, E!, ESPN, ESPN 2, ESPNews, ESPNU, Food, Fox on Demand, FOX Business, FOX News, FS1, FS2, FS Kansas City, FSKC Plus, FreeForm, FX, FXX, FXMovie, fyi, Golf, HGTV, HLN, lifetime, lifetime movies, MSNBC, NatGeo, NatGeo Wild, NBC, NBC Sports, oxygen, POP, SEC Network, Syfy, tbs, History, TCM, TNT, travel, truTV, USA, Viceland.
Showtime additional $8.99
Devices: Android, iOS, Xbox One, Apple TV 4th gen, and Chromecast.
A&E, ABC (on Demand), Boomerang, Bravo, Cartoon Network, CBS on Demand, Chiller, CNBC, CNN, CNNi, Disney, Disney Jr, Disney XD, Sprout, E!, ESPN, ESPN 2, ESPNews, ESPNU, Food, Fox on Demand, FOX Business, FOX News, FS1, FS2, FS Kansas City, FSKC Plus, FreeForm, FX, FXX, FXMovie, fyi, Golf, HGTV, HLN, lifetime, lifetime movies, MSNBC, NatGeo, NatGeo Wild, NBC, NBC Sports, oxygen, POP, SEC Network, Syfy, tbs, History, TCM, TNT, travel, truTV, USA, Viceland.
Showtime additional $8.99
Devices: Android, iOS, Xbox One, Apple TV 4th gen, and Chromecast.
21 minutes ago at 06:30 am
Does this include commercials? Or is this a commercial free with commercials type Hulu agreement.
17 minutes ago at 06:34 am
Nice idea. Really crappy pricing.
10 minutes ago at 06:41 am
Is there a good term for these types of services yet (Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, DirecTV Now, PlayStation Vue)? They're not quite on-demand streaming (Netflix, Hulu, HBOGo) but they're not quite traditional cable either (Comcast, Verizon, etc.) I like calling them Cable over IP, or CoIP for short.
Who is Cable over IP for? It looks to be no cheaper than traditional cable, but certainly buggier and more complex. It's still chock full of ads. And it has none of the benefits of on-demand streaming. I cannot think of a single reason to buy into this entire category.
I'll stick with my Netflix, Hulu Commercial Free, HBOGo mix of products.
Who is Cable over IP for? It looks to be no cheaper than traditional cable, but certainly buggier and more complex. It's still chock full of ads. And it has none of the benefits of on-demand streaming. I cannot think of a single reason to buy into this entire category.
I'll stick with my Netflix, Hulu Commercial Free, HBOGo mix of products.
4 minutes ago at 06:48 am
$40? Haha! No thanks!
[ Read All Comments ]