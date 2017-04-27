New ~10.5-inch model with nearly bezel-free design rumored.
New Apple Watch NikeLab Now Available for Purchase
Nike's latest Apple Watch, the Apple Watch NikeLab, is now available for purchase from the Nike website, Nike Lab stores, and the Apple Watch pop-up shop at the Isetan department store in Tokyo.
First announced last week, the Apple Watch NikeLab pairs a Space Gray Apple Watch Series 2 aluminum case with a black and cream perforated Nike band.
According to Nike, the Apple Watch NikeLab is limited edition and designed to be the "ultimate style companion" for runners. Like the existing Apple Watch Nike+, the Apple Watch NikeLab features a Nike watch face and integration with the Nike+ Run Club app.
Apple Watch NikeLab has the same pricing as an aluminum Apple Watch Sport at $369 for the 38mm model and $399 for the 42mm model. The new watch is available exclusively from Nike and the Isetan department store, marking the first Apple Watch that is not available in Apple retail stores and from the Apple website.
Apple and Nike first teamed up in September of 2016 for the Nike+ Apple Watch that launched alongside Apple's own set of Series 2 Apple Watch devices. Apple offers two Apple Watch Nike+ models in Silver and Space Gray aluminum along with standalone Apple Watch Nike+ bands.
Top Rated Comments
59 minutes ago at 11:35 am
Personally, I just want the cream colored band.
47 minutes ago at 11:47 am
Apple Watch Oreo™
40 minutes ago at 11:54 am
It does look nice.
51 minutes ago at 11:43 am
I want to order only the band !!!
57 minutes ago at 11:37 am
The band looks nice - must've spent years designing it.
1 hour ago at 11:33 am
I don't think this is a big deal
36 minutes ago at 11:58 am
I don't think this is a big deal
Yeah, I'm confused, this is just new black/white colors on the nike bands... right? Otherwise the band, watch, and software are all 100% identical?
[doublepost=1493319598][/doublepost]
Yes please. There is no reason someone should have to dish out an arm and a leg for one of these bands.
Yeah, I got a black and volt one on Amazon for $10. I can't imagine why people would pay $50 for these things...
[doublepost=1493319761][/doublepost]
I guess it's all what you want to do, but for the running enthusiast I think there's way better out there for the money.
I completely agree that it's not the best running watch out there. But for me it provides enough usefulness outside the running realm that it's worth it. And it slowly has been improving as a running watch too.
57 minutes ago at 11:37 am
Isn't synergy beautiful?Not really. Seems rather plain and overpriced.
36 minutes ago at 11:58 am
Queue up the knockoff amazon watch bands!!!!Yes please. There is no reason someone should have to dish out an arm and a leg for one of these bands.
