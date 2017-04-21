Overcast Podcast App Gains Standalone Apple Watch Playback Feature

As of today, third-party podcast app Overcast lets users sync downloaded pods to their Apple Watch for standalone playback.
The latest 3.1 update brings the much-requested feature to the popular podcast app, which was designed by Instapaper developer Marco Arment.
To take advantage of the new feature, users should access the Queue Menu (⁺≡) and select the Send to Watch option. Pending transfers should appear in the Downloads screen.
Overcast recently received a design overhaul to bring it up to speed with visual changes introduced in iOS 10. The latest update also includes a new dark app icon option for premium members (a $9.99 in-app purchase).
Overcast 3.1 is available as a free ad-supported app for iPhone and iPad from the App Store. [Direct Link]
The latest 3.1 update brings the much-requested feature to the popular podcast app, which was designed by Instapaper developer Marco Arment.
To take advantage of the new feature, users should access the Queue Menu (⁺≡) and select the Send to Watch option. Pending transfers should appear in the Downloads screen.
Overcast recently received a design overhaul to bring it up to speed with visual changes introduced in iOS 10. The latest update also includes a new dark app icon option for premium members (a $9.99 in-app purchase).
Overcast 3.1 is available as a free ad-supported app for iPhone and iPad from the App Store. [Direct Link]
Related Roundups: Apple Watch Series 2, watchOS 3
Buyer's Guide: Apple Watch (Neutral)
Buyer's Guide: Apple Watch (Neutral)