Spotify Half-Price Student Subscription Plan Rolls Out to 31 More Countries

Spotify today expanded its half-price student subscription plan to 31 more countries around the world.
The music streaming service has offered the discounted premium subscriptions to students based in the U.S., the U.K., and Germany for some time, but starting today Spotify is adding several more countries to the list of eligible nations.
The list now includes Austria, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Ecuador, Estonia, Finland, France, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Lithuania, Latvia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Philippines, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Switzerland, Turkey.
The student plan includes all premium features, such as ad-free listening, improved audio quality options, and downloadable tracks for offline listening. To qualify, students must attend an accredited institution. The discounted plan can be used for the entirety of the subscriber's student life.
In the U.S., users get at least a one-year discount, that can be renewed up to three times for a total of four years, but regional variations may apply. Students can head over to Spotify.com/student to sign up to the offer.
