Apple SIM Partner AlwaysOnline Wireless Expands to 14 New Countries, Drops Prices

AlwaysOnline Wireless, one of the data providers for the Apple SIM built into newer iPads, today announced that it is expanding to 14 additional countries, making it available in a total of 88 places around the world.
New countries where AlwaysOnline Wireless is available include Armenia, Bahamas, Bahrain, Bermuda, Bolivia, Bulgaria, Ecuador, Georgia, Guatemala, Honduras, India, Jordan, Morocco, and Uruguay.
A full list of countries and accompanying rate plans can be found on the AlwaysOnline Wireless website. Prices start at 11 cents per hour but vary based on country.
Apple SIM and AlwaysOnline Wireless service works with the new iPad (5th generation), the 9.7 and 12.9-inch iPad Pro, the iPad mini 4, the iPad Air 2, and the iPad mini 3.
"AOW was designed for people on the go - people who want and need the freedom to connect anytime, anywhere, right when they need it," explained Emir Aboulhosn, CEO and Founder of Otono. "This announcement means that iPad users now have more options for staying in touch in more places worldwide, something that is increasingly important in today's connected world."Data plans in most countries have also dropped in price by more than 40 percent, with the price adjustments coming after significant price cuts in the UK earlier this year.
