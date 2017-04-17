Google Maps for iOS Gains Directions Widget for Turn-By-Turn Navigation on Lock Screen

Google Maps for iOS was today updated to version 4.30.0, introducing a new Directions Widget that allows Google Maps users to access turn-by-turn navigation directly on the lock screen of the iPhone.
The widget can be enabled by going to the Today View of the Notification Center, scrolling down to the "Edit" button, and then enabling Google Directions. Once turned on, turn-by-turn navigation directions will be available through the widget in the Notification Center, which can be accessed by swiping right on the lock screen.
Today's update also introduces a new Google Maps iMessage app that's designed to let users send their current location to friends and family members without the need to leave the Messages app.
The new Google Maps Messages app can be enabled through the Messages App Store. When installed, it establishes the user's location and then allows that information to be shared right in Messages.
Along with the new widget and Messages app, the new version of Google Maps also includes unspecified bug fixes.
Google Maps can be downloaded from the App Store for free. [Direct Link]
