Dropbox Paper For iOS Gains Offline Mode and Multiple Language Support

Dropbox's collaborative editing software Paper received an update to its iOS app on Tuesday that allows users to edit their documents offline.
Similar to Google Docs, Paper offers Dropbox account holders a minimalist document editor and conversational tools for collaborative projects. Users review and revise work in a single, shared space which includes an image gallery feature, advanced search across files and comments, and a notifications system that works across both the iOS app and the web version of the service.
The new offline feature was introduced to allow users to create new documents, or access, edit, and comment on documents stored in the cloud even if they lost their internet connection. When the connection is restored, changes are automatically synced to the Paper service.
The change brings Paper one step closer to Google Docs functionality, but currently the offline mode applies to mobile users only – Dropbox has yet to add the support to the web app version of the service.
In addition to the offline mode, Dropbox announced Paper support for 20 additional languages, including Danish, Dutch, French, German, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Malay, Norwegian Bokmål, Malay, Japanese, Polish, Portuguese, and Russian.
Paper is a free download for iPhone and iPad available on the App Store. [Direct Link]
Similar to Google Docs, Paper offers Dropbox account holders a minimalist document editor and conversational tools for collaborative projects. Users review and revise work in a single, shared space which includes an image gallery feature, advanced search across files and comments, and a notifications system that works across both the iOS app and the web version of the service.
The new offline feature was introduced to allow users to create new documents, or access, edit, and comment on documents stored in the cloud even if they lost their internet connection. When the connection is restored, changes are automatically synced to the Paper service.
The change brings Paper one step closer to Google Docs functionality, but currently the offline mode applies to mobile users only – Dropbox has yet to add the support to the web app version of the service.
In addition to the offline mode, Dropbox announced Paper support for 20 additional languages, including Danish, Dutch, French, German, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Malay, Norwegian Bokmål, Malay, Japanese, Polish, Portuguese, and Russian.
Paper is a free download for iPhone and iPad available on the App Store. [Direct Link]
Tag: Dropbox