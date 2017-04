LG's 32-Inch '4K' Wide Color USB-C Display Now Available for $999

31.5-inch

4K Ultra HD resolution (3,840×2,160 pixels)

140 PPI

IPS LED

16:9 aspect ratio

60Hz refresh rate

5ms response time

DCI-P3 wide color gamut (95%)

550 nits peak brightness

Ports: USB-C input, DisplayPort 1.2, two HDMI 2.0a ports, and two USB 3.0 ports

Up to ~60W power delivery to MacBook Pro

Other features: HDR10, AMD FreeSync, dual 10W speakers, 3.5mm headphone jack, narrow bezel design with pivoting and height adjustable stand

27-inch

5K resolution (5,120×2,880 pixels)

217 PPI

IPS LED

16:9 aspect ratio

60Hz refresh rate

12-14ms response time

DCI-P3 wide color gamut (99%)

500 nits peak brightness

Ports: Thunderbolt 3 input and three USB-C 3.1 ports

Up to 85W power delivery to MacBook Pro

Other features: Built-in 1080p camera, dual 5W speakers, microphone, Thunderbolt 3 cable included, adjustable and VESA compatible stand

LG's new 32UD99 display is now available to order for $999 from retailers such as Amazon and B&H Photo Video , as noted by AnandTech The 31.5-inch IPS LED display features Ultra HD resolution of 3,840×2,160 pixels, which is often marketed as 4K, support for 95% of the DCI-P3 wide color gamut, and a USB-C input for single-cable connectivity with a 12-inch MacBook or 2016 MacBook Pro . It also supports HDR10 and AMD FreeSync.A complete rundown of the LG 32UD99 display's tech specs:Here's how LG's UltraFine 5K Display , now $1,299.95, stacks up:LG's 32UD99 arguably looks nicer than the UltraFine 5K, while its larger screen, HDR10, and AMD FreeSync support are attractive features for gamers. But, for $300 less, you are getting Ultra HD resolution instead of 5K, USB-C instead of Thunderbolt 3, no webcam, lower power delivery, and slightly less coverage of the P3 color gamut.Read our Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C Display Buyer's Guide for other options.