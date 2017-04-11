LG's 32-Inch '4K' Wide Color USB-C Display Now Available for $999

LG's new 32UD99 display is now available to order for $999 from retailers such as Amazon and B&H Photo Video, as noted by AnandTech.


The 31.5-inch IPS LED display features Ultra HD resolution of 3,840×2,160 pixels, which is often marketed as 4K, support for 95% of the DCI-P3 wide color gamut, and a USB-C input for single-cable connectivity with a 12-inch MacBook or 2016 MacBook Pro. It also supports HDR10 and AMD FreeSync.

A complete rundown of the LG 32UD99 display's tech specs:
  • 31.5-inch
  • 4K Ultra HD resolution (3,840×2,160 pixels)
  • 140 PPI
  • IPS LED
  • 16:9 aspect ratio
  • 60Hz refresh rate
  • 5ms response time
  • DCI-P3 wide color gamut (95%)
  • 550 nits peak brightness
  • Ports: USB-C input, DisplayPort 1.2, two HDMI 2.0a ports, and two USB 3.0 ports
  • Up to ~60W power delivery to MacBook Pro
  • Other features: HDR10, AMD FreeSync, dual 10W speakers, 3.5mm headphone jack, narrow bezel design with pivoting and height adjustable stand
Here's how LG's UltraFine 5K Display, now $1,299.95, stacks up:
  • 27-inch
  • 5K resolution (5,120×2,880 pixels)
  • 217 PPI
  • IPS LED
  • 16:9 aspect ratio
  • 60Hz refresh rate
  • 12-14ms response time
  • DCI-P3 wide color gamut (99%)
  • 500 nits peak brightness
  • Ports: Thunderbolt 3 input and three USB-C 3.1 ports
  • Up to 85W power delivery to MacBook Pro
  • Other features: Built-in 1080p camera, dual 5W speakers, microphone, Thunderbolt 3 cable included, adjustable and VESA compatible stand
LG's 32UD99 arguably looks nicer than the UltraFine 5K, while its larger screen, HDR10, and AMD FreeSync support are attractive features for gamers. But, for $300 less, you are getting Ultra HD resolution instead of 5K, USB-C instead of Thunderbolt 3, no webcam, lower power delivery, and slightly less coverage of the P3 color gamut.

Read our Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C Display Buyer's Guide for other options.

