LG's 32-Inch '4K' Wide Color USB-C Display Now Available for $999

LG's new 32UD99 display is now available to order for $999 from retailers such as Amazon and B&H Photo Video, as noted by AnandTech.
The 31.5-inch IPS LED display features Ultra HD resolution of 3,840×2,160 pixels, which is often marketed as 4K, support for 95% of the DCI-P3 wide color gamut, and a USB-C input for single-cable connectivity with a 12-inch MacBook or 2016 MacBook Pro. It also supports HDR10 and AMD FreeSync.
A complete rundown of the LG 32UD99 display's tech specs:
Read our Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C Display Buyer's Guide for other options.
- 31.5-inch
- 4K Ultra HD resolution (3,840×2,160 pixels)
- 140 PPI
- IPS LED
- 16:9 aspect ratio
- 60Hz refresh rate
- 5ms response time
- DCI-P3 wide color gamut (95%)
- 550 nits peak brightness
- Ports: USB-C input, DisplayPort 1.2, two HDMI 2.0a ports, and two USB 3.0 ports
- Up to ~60W power delivery to MacBook Pro
- Other features: HDR10, AMD FreeSync, dual 10W speakers, 3.5mm headphone jack, narrow bezel design with pivoting and height adjustable stand
- 27-inch
- 5K resolution (5,120×2,880 pixels)
- 217 PPI
- IPS LED
- 16:9 aspect ratio
- 60Hz refresh rate
- 12-14ms response time
- DCI-P3 wide color gamut (99%)
- 500 nits peak brightness
- Ports: Thunderbolt 3 input and three USB-C 3.1 ports
- Up to 85W power delivery to MacBook Pro
- Other features: Built-in 1080p camera, dual 5W speakers, microphone, Thunderbolt 3 cable included, adjustable and VESA compatible stand
