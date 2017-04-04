Leviton's New HomeKit-Enabled Light Switch and Dimmers Now Available

Leviton's new line of HomeKit-compatible light switches and dimmers, first announced at CES in January, are now available for purchase from the Leviton website.
The Decora Smart 1000W DH1KD Dimmer is available for $65.99, the Decora Smart 600W DH6HD Dimmer is available for $59.99, and the Decora Smart DH15S 15A Switch is available for $53.99.
Both the dimmers and the switch are HomeKit-enabled and hub free, allowing users to control connected lights and other products using the Decora Smart Home app.
Leviton's Decora app offers customizable settings based on bulb type, allowing users to adjust fade rate, minimum and maximum illumination levels, and more.
Like all HomeKit products, Leviton's line of switches and dimmers can be controlled using Siri voice commands and HomeKit Scenes for automation purposes based on time of day, who's home, and other parameters.
Each of the dimmers includes rocker paddles and an embedded LED to display illumination level, and White and Light Almond color faces are included for all products.
Leviton's new Decora products are available immediately directly from Leviton and should also be available in retail stores soon.
