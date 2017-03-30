Twitter Will No Longer Count Usernames Towards 140-Character Limit

Twitter today announced that usernames such as @MacRumors will no longer count towards the 140-character limit for tweets.
Now, the usernames of anyone who a user is replying to will appear above the tweet rather than within the tweet itself, so that users have more characters to have conversations. Twitter said users will be able to tap on "Replying to…" to see and change which users are part of the conversation.
Twitter already stopped counting photos, videos, GIFs, polls, and Quote Tweets towards the 140-character limit for tweets last September, and it removed the 140-character limit from Direct Messages in August 2015.
Twitter said this update is rolling out now on the web as well as in the Twitter app for iOS [Direct Link] and Android.
