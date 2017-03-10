German Company WeberHaus Becomes First Homebuilder to Support HomeKit in Europe

WeberHaus, a German company that specializes in pre-fabricated connected homes, today announced plans to support HomeKit in its SmartHomes starting in 2017, making it the first homebuilder in Europe to officially support Apple's home automation system.
WeberHaus does not name which products will be included in its HomeKit packages, but underfloor heating, blinds, light systems, smart plugs, radiator valves, sensors, and more, are mentioned as possibilities. With HomeKit, customers who purchase a SmartHome from WeberHaus will also be able to add new accessories over time.
WeberHaus already has experience with intelligent homes, having previously used WeberLogic 2.0 and the MyHomeControl app from BootUp for home control, but will pivot to Apple's HomeKit, introducing features like Siri control and Apple TV support for controlling devices when away from home.
Several homebuilders in the United States have already announced support for HomeKit, including Lennar, KB Home, and Brookfield Residential. R&F Properties has also begun incorporating HomeKit devices into homes it builds in China.
"Apple HomeKit is the control solution of choice for home manufacturers around the world, delivering a simple and secure smart home solution for new home buyers," says Klaus-Dieter Schwendemann, marketing manager at WeberHaus. "We are excited to work with Apple to bring these turnkey smart home packages to home buyers this year."The first WeberHaus homes with Apple HomeKit integration will be available later this year, but an official timeline and pricing information is not yet listed. WeberHaus has a demo home that shows off how HomeKit will be integrated into its SmartHomes, which can be viewed at the "World of Living" exhibition at WeberGaus in Rheinau-Linx, Germany.
