MacRumors Giveaway: Win a Complete Desk Accessory Set From Grovemade

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with Grovemade to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win an enormous desktop accessory package that features Grovemade's entire lineup of quality-crafted desk products.
A Laptop Stand ($139) and a Monitor Stand ($119) are the centerpieces of Grovemade's desktop setup, with the former able to hold any Mac notebook and the latter able to hold an iMac, LG 5K UltraFine Display, or any other monitor.
Grovemade also makes a Keyboard Tray ($99) that's appropriate for the iMac keyboard, a Trackpad Tray ($59), a Wrist Pad with leather accents ($49), and a matching leather Mouse Pad ($99), all of which can be used with Apple accessories.
To go along with the Apple-related accessories, Grovemade makes additional desktop products that include a Pen Cup ($39), a Dish for small odds and ends ($29), a Planter that holds a succulent or other small plant ($29), and even a little Desk Lamp ($99).
All of Grovemade's products are made from a dark walnut wood or a light maple wood, so everything matches and can be ordered in a color that best matches existing decor. The entire set includes everything you might need for the perfect organized desk setup, and the whole shebang looks great on a desk or table.
For our giveaway, Grovemade is including a Laptop Stand or Monitor Stand, Mouse Pad, Pen Cup, Trackpad Tray, Keyboard Tray, Wrist Pad, Lamp, and Dish.
Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years of age or older are eligible to enter. To offer feedback or get more information on the giveaway restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.
The contest will run from today (March 10) at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time through 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time on March 17. The winners will be chosen randomly on March 17 and will be contacted by email. The winners will have 48 hours to respond and provide a shipping address before new winners are chosen.
