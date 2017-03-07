AT&T's New DirecTV Now Loyalty Promo Includes Free HBO for 12 Months or $5 Off for 6 Months

AT&T today announced a new loyalty reward for its DirecTV Now subscribers, offering free HBO for 12 months or $5 off for six months.
All existing customers with active DirecTV Now accounts that were created before March 6, 2017 can claim the loyalty reward. Customers with the "Go Big" and "Gotta Have It" plans will get 12 months of free HBO, while customers with the "Live a Little" and "Just Right" plans will get the $5 off reward.
Customers eligible for the HBO reward will be able to use their DirecTV Now login information to access HBOGo, and the HBO subscription will be listed in their Payment History as a $0 charge. Those who already have an HBO subscription will be automatically credited during the 12-month duration of the promotion.
Because the HBO add-on is priced at $5 per month, customers with the smaller plans can use their $5 credit to get free HBO access for six months.
DirecTV Now subscribers are receiving emails about the promotion starting this afternoon.
Introduced in November of 2016, DirecTV Now is AT&T's DirecTV-branded streaming television service, which includes various channel bundles at prices ranging from $35 to $70.
The cheapest "Live a Little" $35 per month plan offers 60+ channels, while the biggest "Gotta Have It" package, priced at $70 per month, offers 120+ channels.
You're getting HBO included with your existing package through March 7, 2018. You literally don't need to do a single thing other than enjoy all of HBO with unlimited access to the most entertaining movies, addictive series, family favorites and more.HBO access will be granted automatically to eligible accounts, but it may take a few hours for accounts to be updated.
Why now? Why you?
Simply put, we want to thank you for being one of our most valuable customers and coming on this unprecedented journey with us. We're dedicated to making DIRECTV NOW the best streaming entertainment product in the industry, and because of you, we're on our way. So go on, keep enjoying the huge library of the best entertainment with unlimited access to all of HBO--anytime, anywhere. Want more deets? Check out our FAQ."
