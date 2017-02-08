Entertainment Network 'Epix' Debuts App for Apple TV

Entertainment network Epix today launched an app for the fourth-generation Apple TV, allowing anyone who is subscribed to Epix through a cable provider access to the service's collection of premium film and television content (via Variety).
For those who haven't signed up for Epix yet and download the Apple TV app, they can get a four week free trial to test out the service, but afterwards will have to go through the same cable TV provider sign-up process if they wish to continue using Epix.
Although it's taken a few years to launch, Epix CEO Mark Greenberg mentioned in a statement that the company is now "proud" to have its catalogue of content available for Apple TV users. The content includes around 2,000 movies and original television shows like "Berlin Station" and "Graves."
“Apple has been a renowned leader in shaping the digital landscape and I’m proud to make our content available on Apple TV,” Mark Greenberg, Epix’s president and CEO, said in a prepared statement.The Apple TV app will allow Epix users to watch live TV, add videos to a queue, browse movie trailers, and more. Those interested in ordering Epix can visit the company's website to find out how to do so through compatible paid-TV providers.
