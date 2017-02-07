New 2018 Dodge Durango SRT Includes CarPlay Support and BeatsAudio Sound System

Ahead of the Chicago Auto Show, Dodge today announced that its new 2018 Durango SRT will come equipped with support for Apple CarPlay, making it the first Durango model to offer the feature.
Branded as the "fastest, most powerful and most capable three-row SUV," the Durango SRT includes a 475-horsepower engine, a new exterior design, new interior options, and more.
It will include an 8.4-inch Uconnect touch screen media center with CarPlay support, Android Auto, HD Radio, downloadable apps, and a 5-year trial of SiriusXM Travel Link and Traffic, plus it will be equipped with a BeatsAudio-branded premium sound system with nine speakers, a subwoofer, and a 506-watt amplifier.
Dodge has previously implemented support in the 2017 Challenger and the 2017 Charger. The 2018 Durango SRT will be available from dealers starting in the summer of 2017.
