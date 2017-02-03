Apple Releases $200 Pro Apps Bundle for Education Customers

Apple today introduced a Pro Apps Bundle for Education that includes Final Cut Pro X, Logic Pro X, Motion 5, Compressor 4, and MainStage 3 for $199.99. The software bundle is available for teachers, faculty, staff, and students at universities, colleges, and K-12 schools in the United States, as reported by The Loop.
The total cost of Final Cut Pro X ($299.99), Logic Pro X ($199.99), Motion 5 ($49.99), Compressor 4 ($49.99), and MainStage 3 ($29.99) is usually $629.95, so the bundle offers educational customers over $400 in savings. The bundle must be purchased through the Apple Store for Education.
After purchasing the bundle, education customers will receive an email with codes to redeem the apps on the Mac App Store. Apple says codes are usually delivered within one business day, but may occasionally take longer.
Final Cut Pro X is Apple's professional video editing software, while Logic Pro X is its professional audio workstation for advanced music production. Motion 5, Compressor 4, and MainStage 3 are companion tools for creating 3D animations and effects, customizing output settings, building set lists, and more.
