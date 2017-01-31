Updated models with AMD graphics options expected in early 2017.
Former 'I'm a Mac' Actor Justin Long Joins New Huawei Ad Campaign
Actor Justin Long, well known for his role in Apple's popular "Get a Mac" ad campaign, has signed on to star in a series of Huawei commercials promoting the company's latest Mate 9 smartphone.
Huawei reportedly sought out Long due to his past work with Apple, despite the fact that Long hasn't been in an Apple ad since 2009. "It was key when we considered Justin as a possible partner for Huawei," Jessica Grizzel, director of the WPP Blast Radius agency behind the campaign told ad industry news site Campaign U.S. in an interview.
From 2006 to 2009, Justin Long played a Mac computer in Apple's "Get a Mac" campaign, starring in commercials alongside John Hodgman, who played a PC. The commercials always started out with the tagline "Hello, I'm a Mac," and were some of Apple's most iconic ads, featuring Long as the cool, casual Mac while Hodgman was a stuffy PC in a suit and tie.
Huawei is China's largest smartphone maker and the third largest smartphone manufacturer in the world, but the company has bigger ambitions.
Huawei consumer head Richard Yu recently said the company's goal is to break into the top two market share, and, by 2021, become the top smartphone seller in the world. Given its ambitions, it is not surprising Huawei is attempting to take some advertising cues from Apple.
The ad agency behind the campaign even wanted to highlight Long's past relationship with Apple in its new line of ads, but Long reportedly convinced the company to go with a more subtle approach.
To secure a position as the top smartphone manufacturer in the world, Huawei will need to make serious inroads into the U.S. market, something the company may be hoping Long will help with. Huawei has not managed to establish deals with the major carriers in the United States and it has a ways to go to impact Apple, the U.S.'s top iPhone manufacturer.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
6 minutes ago at 01:08 pm
I'm surprised to say I found that sort of endearing.
Haha, actually, based on all the complaints about the direction Apple has been heading recently, many might find that exact strategy brilliant.
You're not going to break into the U.S. market using Apple ideas from 10 years ago.
Haha, actually, based on all the complaints about the direction Apple has been heading recently, many might find that exact strategy brilliant.
10 minutes ago at 01:04 pm
I wonder how sucessful 'Mac vs PC ' ads would be with Android vs iPhone. Of course Mac vs PC would be better but the list of things to say is getting shorter and Tim Cook wouldn't be interested anyway.
9 minutes ago at 01:05 pm
Make Justin Long Great Again. Beloved dodgeball actor falls so far, we're losing to CHINA. SAD!
9 minutes ago at 01:04 pm
You're not going to break into the U.S. market using Apple ideas from 10 years ago.
3 minutes ago at 01:10 pm
and it has a ways to go to impact Apple, the U.S.'s top iPhone manufacturer.
I wonder who the 2nd top iPhone manufacturer is in the US?o_O:p:D
11 minutes ago at 01:03 pm
Ugh. First Sprint with Verizon "Hear me now dude" and now this?
Could someone in tech advertising come up with an original thought or are those days behind us, too?
Could someone in tech advertising come up with an original thought or are those days behind us, too?
