FC Bayern Munich Announces Apple Music Partnership, Exclusive Content Deal

German soccer club FC Bayern Munich announced a sponsorship deal with Apple Music on Monday, offering exclusive playlists and other content to fans of the team that currently tops the Bundesliga, which is regularly broadcast on TV in over 200 countries.
According to iphone-ticker.de, Apple Music is to be regarded as FC Bayern's official music service, with the first playlist already available for download and more content on the way. The club's press release offered further details on what's to come:
The deal represents the first known partnership between Apple Music and a professional sports team, suggesting sponsorship will play a big part in Apple's drive to strengthen the intersection of technology and popular culture. Apple recently indicated it is seeking ways continue to grow its Apple Music subscriber base by diversifying the service's offerings beyond music and creating original content, to include TV and movies.
From today, music fans will be able to get even closer to their favourite team and players from FC Bayern Munich with exclusive playlists and content, curated especially for Apple Music. From inspirational and uplifting songs to listen to during training to celebratory playlists post-match, there will be music for everyone to enjoy throughout the season. The first team playlist is available now. Alongside exclusive content and videos, Apple Music will also be FC Bayern Munich's music service of choice.The press release goes on to highlight the significance of music to both players and fans, noting that Bayern Munich star Mats Hummels appears in TV commercials advertising Deutsche Telekom and Apple Music. The club says it has also signed an agreement with Apple's Beats by Dre to continue as its "official sound partner".
