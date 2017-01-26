Banktivity 6 for Mac Adds Workspace, Tags, Quick Reports, and More

Thursday January 26, 2017 9:15 AM PST by Joe Rossignol
IGG Software today announced the upcoming launch of Banktivity 6, the latest version of the popular personal finance app for Mac. The software, previously known as iBank, has been redesigned for macOS Sierra and updated with several new features, including Workspace, Tags, Quick Reports, Find, and more.

banktivity-6
Banktivity 6 introduces Workspace, a new feature that enables customers to view any account, budget, report, or other view side by side. "For example, users can put transactions for an account next to a budget to see how recent spending affects the budget," the company said.

Tags have also been added, allowing individuals and small business owners to see and analyze their income and spending habits across categories. "Now when a person goes on vacation and spends money on dining out, gas, air fare and hotels they can tag all those transactions as a 'vacation,'" said IGG.

A new Quick Reports feature lets users select transactions and then quickly bring up a detailed report based on the selection. "For example, if a customer were wondering how much money was donated to a specific charity last year, a Quick Report answers that question with one click," the company said.

banktivity-6-duo
Find is a new document-wide search feature that enables customers to search "almost any part of any transaction" within an entire Banktivity document.

The app's sidebar has a new feature called Portfolio that provides quick access to the performance of investments. Portfolio's customizable view shows high-level information such as cost basis, value, gain/loss, security price, and IRR, and clicking on a security brings up a complete analysis of that holding.

Banktivity 6 features over 100 changes and enhancements, including more flexible report grouping, new transaction editor with improved keyboard support, new reconciliation process, a new summary view, improved transaction downloads, more flexible budgeting, easier in-app navigation, redesigned reports, and more.

IGG said Banktivity 6 will be released in the Spring for $64.99. Users upgrading from Banktivity 5 will qualify for upgrade pricing of $29.99. Customers who purchased Banktivity 5 from the IGG Store between January 23 and Banktivity 6's launch will receive a free registration code to unlock the new version.

banktivity-iphone-ipad
The app will sync with Banktivity for iPhone ($9.99) and Banktivity for iPad ($19.99).

Tag: Mac apps
urnotl33t
4 minutes ago at 10:19 am

Thanks for the description. In you opinion, what makes this better than Mint? I ask because Mint is free and this has a cost associated with it. Therefore, I would expect some extra features that make the price of admission worth while. Thanks for any insight you can provide.


My wife can have the iOS app on her iPhone (I just login with my IGG account and tell it to pull that data file for sync), and she has all the same stuff. I do the free-sync-method rather than Direct Access. When they did the name change and major app update (wonderful improvements!) the app now auto-syncs when it opens, so all she has to do is just open it now. If she makes a change, it auto-syncs again.

Honestly, I haven't used Mint in ages... I never liked their way of inspecting my info just to show me an ad or credit card referral. Long ago, the web app was unstable and took forever to update when I logged in. If they have an iOS app now, I don't know about it, because it's been *that long* since I used it. :)

For Banktivity, I like the "double-entry accounting" method they use: A charge on Account A is recorded as an expense to the Expense Account B:

01/26 Starbucks withdrawal $6.52 [a made-up number]
Expenses - Coffee
memo: muffin and tall coffee

Loans and credit cards are listed as such (the liabilities they are) and payments are recorded as transfers:

In the checking account:
01/26 Chase Card payment transfer -$100
[to:] Chase Card 1234

In the Chase card account I then see:
01/26 Chase Card payment transfer +$100
[from:] My Checking Account

Modifying that value affects the same on the other account because they are linked entries. It can also auto-calculate and keep up with installment loans like car payments (principle and interest) and even mortgage payments with combination of escrow, taxes, principle, interest, and your optional surplus payments.


They do have a 30-day free trial you can use. The article should have mentioned that. Go to their web site and just download the app. It's fully-functional for 30 days. Then you buy and enter a license key to keep going. Sadly, I don't think the iOS app has any similar free trial feature, tho. :( So you can't play with the sync service.

[no i don't work for them; i just like the product]
urnotl33t
21 minutes ago at 10:01 am

Is this a pseudo-self hosted alternative to Mint? Are bank transactions downloaded locally or do they go through an intermediate processor like what happens with Mint? (I hope to understand both technologies, so correct me if I'm wrong on either)


Yep, you can configure the app to pull from your financial institutions via OFX. Everything comes to your Mac directly. You can then sync that to their own custom sync service to get the info to the iOS app, but that isn't via iCloud or anything. They rolled their own sync, which works very very well. In this case, your Mac app is the main head end of everything; you have to download transactions from all of your institutions, you generally want to review it for any edits or tweaks you want to make (renaming the transaction, most often), or adding memo lines, then issue a sync to their end. Then, open the iOS app, pull the sync data and it's there. You can make changes on the iOS app as you wish, and it will re-sync back to their end, but you'll have to open the Mac app again to get the changes. Regardless, the data always ends up residing on your devices locally (kinda like Dropbox behavior, rather than iCloud behavior). In this scenario, the iOS app can't get new transaction data directly; iOS apps are only fed info from the Mac app. This sync service is free to you. The data is still encrypted by the devices before the sync is sent.

Alternatively, they do offer an optional "Direct Access" service where *everything* resides on their end, including transactions. In this case, the iOS apps *can* get new/updated transaction data directly, as would the Mac app. But you don't have to sync between the two inherently. This is more of the iCloud behavior rather than the Dropbox behavior. The Direct Access service is a subscription you pay to IGG to run all that.

No, they don't have any "web front end" service (and I consider that a feature, not a bug).

They have a ton of institutions they can work with, but if yours isn't on the list, you can always do a manual download-OFX-from-the-bank and import the file.
