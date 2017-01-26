Apple Support App Now Available in 22 Countries

The official Apple Support app for iPhone and iPad launched in additional countries this week, including but not limited to Belgium, France, Germany, Spain, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The app first launched in the Netherlands in November and expanded to the United States last month.
The app mirrors Apple's support website, providing users with a list of their Apple devices, options to receive support by phone, chat, or email, and the ability to schedule a Genius Bar appointment or repair with an Apple Authorized Service Provider. The app also features how-to articles and other helpful information.
The app is now available in 22 countries around the world as planned:
- Australia
- Belgium
- Brazil
- Canada
- France
- Germany
- Hong Kong
- Ireland
- Italy
- Japan
- Liechtenstein
- Macau
- Mexico
- Netherlands
- Singapore
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Turkey
- United Arab Emirates
- United Kingdom
- United States
