Phil Schiller Says iPhone Was 'Earth-Shattering' Ten Years Ago and Remains 'Unmatched' Today
To commemorate the tenth anniversary of the iPhone, Apple marketing chief Phil Schiller sat down with tech journalist Steven Levy for a wide-ranging interview about the smartphone's past, present, and future.
The report first reflects upon the iPhone's lack of support for third-party apps in its first year. The argument inside Apple was split between whether the iPhone should be a closed device like the iPod, or an open platform like the Mac, a discussion that Schiller said was ultimately "shut down" by then-CEO Steve Jobs.
Nowadays, some critics are wondering whether Apple is playing it safe as of late, arguing that recent iPhone models have only incremental improvements rather than revolutionary new features. But, again, Schiller downplayed this notion and said the changes in more recent iPhones are "sometimes even bigger now."
In a press release yesterday, Schiller said Apple is "just getting started" with the iPhone, while CEO Tim Cook promised "the best is yet to come." Building upon those comments, Schiller told Levy that he hopes in 50 years, people will indeed look back and realize how much was yet to come.
At CES last week, for example, a number of reputable publications said Amazon's Alexa platform "stole the show" or offered similar accolades, after companies showed off everything from new cars and robots to fridges and laundry machines integrated with the voice-controlled assistant, which launched in late 2014.
Apple itself had an early lead in this artificial intelligence space when it debuted Siri on the iPhone 4s in 2011.
Schiller opined that "the best intelligent assistant is the one that's with you all the time," such as the iPhone. Schiller added that "people are forgetting the value and importance of the display," which he said is "not going to go away."
“That undervalues how earth-shattering the iPhone was when it first came to market, and we all first got them and fell in love with them,” he says. “iPhone made the idea of a smartphone real. It really was a computer in your pocket. The idea of real internet, real web browser, Multi-Touch. There were so many things that are core to what is the smartphone today, that created a product that customers fell in love with, that then also demanded more stuff on them, more apps.”
“I'm so glad the team years ago set out to create Siri — I think we do more with that conversational interface that anyone else. Personally, I still think the best intelligent assistant is the one that’s with you all the time. Having my iPhone with me as the thing I speak to is better than something stuck in my kitchen or on a wall somewhere.”Full-Length Article: Phil Schiller on iPhone’s Launch, How It Changed Apple, and Why It Will Keep Going for 50 Years
“People are forgetting the value and importance of the display,” he says. “Some of the greatest innovations on iPhone over the last ten years have been in display. Displays are not going to go away. We still like to take pictures and we need to look at them, and a disembodied voice is not going to show me what the picture is.”
15 minutes ago at 07:19 am
Unmatched? Is he taking the piss?
6 minutes ago at 07:28 am
12 minutes ago at 07:22 am
Schiller is right about the "earth-shattering" comment. However, he is no longer right about "unmatched."
The iPhone is still incredible. But everyone else has caught up.
13 minutes ago at 07:21 am
Schiller and Cook....all talk, no products.
10 minutes ago at 07:25 am
Sure, Phil. Whatever you say, Phil. "Unmatched" "courage." Way to be brave, Phil.
10 minutes ago at 07:24 am
Just because Schiller is employed by Apple doesn't mean he has to trumpet every product they have.
If Siri falls short then call a spade a spade and say it falls short. But claiming that it rivals Alexa, Google's Assistant, and Cortana is so discordant with reality that it comes off as a man afraid of committing a thought crime.
13 minutes ago at 07:21 am
I'm scared that Apple is not progressive thinking very much any more. I hope I'm wrong and we shall see but...
12 minutes ago at 07:23 am
Phil sounds like a retired auto mechanic boasting about how good he was at fixing carburetors.
13 minutes ago at 07:21 am
Unmatched, this is exactly what is wrong with Apple today. They think just because it says "Apple" on the box that it is innovative and unmatched. What a crock.
12 minutes ago at 07:22 am
It is absolute nonsense to describe the iPhone as 'earth-shattering'. It was a significant step forward in the art, but it was only an evolutionary step. Palm/Treo had been offering smart phones for a number of years before the iPhone emerged, and had a significant third-party developer base offering a wide-range of applications (including satnav).
