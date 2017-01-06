Updated models with AMD graphics options expected in early 2017.
Original iPhone Prototype With iPod Click Wheel Surfaces Online
An early prototype of the original iPhone has been shared online by Sonny Dickson, with a collection of images and a video that provide a glimpse into one version of the iPhone that Apple created and tested before ending up with the first iteration of the device. The prototype includes some similar features to the first generation iPhone, like an aluminium chassis, multi-touch compatible screen, 2G connectivity and Wi-Fi, but its entire user interface is taken directly from the click wheel system of Apple's original iPod line.
Called "Acorn OS," the prototype software includes an on-screen click wheel on the bottom half of the screen and a menu system on the top half, and the two are bisected by a bar with rewind, menu, play/pause, and fast-forward buttons. On the menu are options such as “Favorites”, “SMS”, “Music”, “Settings” and “Recents," and it's navigated by circling around the click wheel to go up and down, with a center press confirming an action, just like on the iPod.
It's well known that to get to the current version of iOS we have today, Steve Jobs originally placed "iPod Father" Tony Fadell and Macintosh executive Scott Forstall in a head-to-head competition to come up with the best mobile operating system possible. The two teams represented a clashing idea that Jobs had for the iPhone: enlarge the iPod's OS or come up with a compact version of the Mac's OS. Forstall's team won, and it appears that today's shared prototype is a bygone leftover of the losing side's work.
Check out more images of the iPod-inspired iPhone on Sonny Dickson's website.
Instead of the modern touch-driven interface we now call iOS, it featured an operating system dubbed “Acorn OS” (this was an internal code name, and it unclear if it would have kept that name if it had been released), which is derived from the acorn shown on boot.Dickson references Apple's patent for a "multi-functional hand-held device," filed and published in 2006, as proof that such a prototype did exist at one point and could potentially have been an alternate version of the iPhone. In one of the patent's drawings, a click wheel can be seen as a possible input method for the proposed device. The patent's abstract describes a product with "at most only a few physical buttons, keys, or switches so that its display size can be substantially increased."
Not much else is known about the device, apart from the fact that it differs heavily from the iPhone we know today, and that very few units running “Acorn OS” exist, with most of them likely being destroyed by Apple, a company in which there is a specific job role in relation to the destruction of prototypes.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
26 minutes ago at 05:29 am
It's a real testament to Scott Forstall's design that this seems so...clunky and that the iOS design seems so inevitable. Although Forstall gets a lot of hate for his penchant for skeuomorphism, it's clear from this video alone that he is one of the most important GUI designers in the history of computing.
28 minutes ago at 05:26 am
If Tim Cook had been in charge back then, we would be on aCorn OS 9.1 by now.
19 minutes ago at 05:36 am
Glad Forstall's team won!
Fascinating to see at least one possible option - the introductory keynote would have been mighty different!
20 minutes ago at 05:35 am
Where is this pic of this iPhone? This is just the software interface...
There are no pics of the phone itself...
There are no pics of the phone itself...
25 minutes ago at 05:30 am
Thank goodness Forstall's team won, looks kind of awful, makes iPhone OS look really futuristic
Would imagine AcornOS would have eventually ended up looking like how iOS does, but how long would that have took?
18 minutes ago at 05:37 am
Boy am I glad they didn't go with this. Can you image how different the world would be if they did?
12 minutes ago at 05:42 am
And here is the exclusive picture of the actual device itself:
15 minutes ago at 05:39 am
10 minutes ago at 05:45 am
Wish Forstall still worked at Apple.
8 minutes ago at 05:47 am
No idea but I was hoping to see the phone itself.Me too, but that won't ever happen for a few years, hopefully the owner doesn't lose it in a bar
